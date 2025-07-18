The last bite: Mr. Momo’s Lake Street factory supplies dumplings to Minneapolis restaurants

Welcome to “the last bite,” an end-of-week food and ag roundup from the Minnesota Star Tribune. Reach out to business reporter Brooks Johnson at brooks.johnson@startribune.com to share your news and favorite dumpling dipping sauces.
Subash Yadav started seriously slinging his signature Nepali-style dumplings six years ago, but in many ways, Mr. Momo is just beginning.
A buzzy food truck and acclaimed restaurant in Phoenix led to a spot serving the bite-size dumplings at Super Bowl LVII. The Arizona following was strong, despite pandemic pivots and a restaurant fire.
Then Minnesota came calling. The owner of Himalayan Restaurant in Minneapolis beckoned with an investment in a space on E. Lake Street and the equipment Mr. Momo would need to start stocking frozen dumplings with retailers.
“We were working in 1,000 square feet with a broken freezer — it was a no-brainer," Yadav said. “We can scale to a national level.”
Co-founder Alexis Poce said they packed up all their stuff “within a week and drove the food truck across the country.”
It’s a homecoming of sorts for Yadav, who grew up in Nepal and attended Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. (Poce is still acclimating to a decidedly non-desert environment.)
From their dumpling factory stocked with shiny equipment that opened earlier this year, Mr. Momo can turn out tens of thousands of dumplings a day. For now, the focus is on supplying local restaurants like Himalayan and Hyderabad Indian Grill and offering twice-weekly pickup orders ahead of a key certification and packaging redo.