ST. LOUIS — Josh Donaldson appeared healthy before Saturday's game, took his turn in batting practice and even fielded a handful of ground balls. But his right hamstring must still be bothering him, because for a third straight day, Donaldson is not in the Twins' lineup.

With a day off coming Monday, it's possible that manager Rocco Baldelli is simply extending Donaldson's recovery time — he hasn't played since Wednesday — to give him the best possible chance to completely heal. And Baldelli didn't mention the veteran third baseman's injury in his pregame press conference.

Luis Arraez, who drove in two runs during Saturday's 8-1 victory over the Cardinals, will play third base in Donaldson's place, and bat cleanup for the second straight day. Michael Pineda, who has two career hits in 18 plate appearances, the most recent coming in 2017, will pitch for the Twins against three-time All-Star Adam Wainwright. Pineda has allowed only three runs in his last two starts, and just nine hits, though five of them were for extra bases.

Wainwright, a 15-year veteran who has spent his entire career in St. Louis, has been a workhorse, as usual. He's making his 21st start of the season today, and has a 3.51 ERA. The Cardinals have won seven of Wainwright's last nine starts, and opponents have hit .206 in that span.

The Twins have not won a series since the All-Star break three weeks ago, but can do so with a victory today at Busch Stadium.

Here are the lineups for the 1:10 p.m. finale of this three-game series:

TWINS

Kepler CF

Rooker LF

Polanco 2B

Arraez 3B

Garver C

Sano 1B

Larnach RF

Simmons SS

Pineda RHP

==

CARDINALS

Carlson RF

Goldschmidt 1B

Arenado 3B

O'Neill LF

Molina C

Bader CF

Edman 2B

Sosa SS

Wainwright RHP