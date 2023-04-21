Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Jorge Polanco has been on a rehab assignment since the start of the Twins season, but the veteran second baseman will finally make his debut tonight and hit fifth.

After recovering from left knee inflammation, Polanco was activated to the major league roster from the injured list before the game against the Washington Nationals at Target Field (7:10 p.m., Ch. 9+).

Pitcher Simeon Woods-Richardson is also up from St. Paul. Sent to the Saints were rookie second baseman Eddie Julien and reliever Jorge Alcala.

In eight rehab games with Fort Myers and St. Paul, Polanco hit .231 with one extra-base hit, a double, in 30 plate appearances. He has been sidelined since late August, but has not had surgery on the troublesome knee.

The 22-year-old Woods Richardson is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in two starts for St. Paul. He made his major league debut last season, pitching five innings in a no-decisions against Detroit.

Alcala pitched six games (10 innings) for the Twins this season. Julien had an impressive major league debut, hitting home runs at Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park, and hitting .222 in eight games.

Tyler Mahle (1-2, 4.11 ERA) pitches for the Twins tonight against Washington righthander Trevor Williams (1-1, 3.52).

NATIONALS LINEUP

Lane Thomas, RF

Keibert Ruiz, C

Jeimar Candelario, 3B

Joey Meneses, DH

Luis García, 2B

Dominic Smith, 1B

StoneGarrett, LF

Victor Robles, CF

CJ Abrams, SS

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, RF

Carlos Correa, SS

Byron Buxton, DH

Trevor Larnach, LF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Jose Miranda, 3B

Joey Gallo, 1B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Michael A. Taylor, CF