LAS VEGAS – One goal for one win.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored 3 minutes, 20 seconds into overtime to eke out a 1-0 win for the Wild over the Golden Knights Sunday afternoon in front of 8,683 at T-Mobile Arena.

That gave the Wild Game 1 in the best-of-seven first-round series.

Just after a Wild power play expired, Eriksson Ek's shot from the slot sailed past Marc-Andre Fleury to wrap up a slugfest that racked up 128 hits, including a franchise-record 71 dished out by the Wild.

Cam Talbot made 42 saves for his fifth career shutout in the playoffs. Fleury had 29 stops.

Vegas was in control early, gaining more puck possession and momentum as the first period progressed, but blocked shots and a locked-in Talbot kept the game scoreless.

Talbot made 19 saves in the first, including a clutch stop on a wide-open William Karlsson after Karlsson skated in alone during a poor-timed line change by the Wild. The Golden Knights had another 11 attempts at the net blocked by the Wild.

That lopsided edge for Vegas, however, disappeared in the second.

Not only was the Wild smoother getting out of its own end, but it had better luck establishing a forecheck and created some quality looks.

Eriksson Ek had a shot at the post that went wide. Same with a try from Mats Zuccarello in the slot. And Nick Bjugstad's throw off the rush was gobbled up windmill-style by Fleury's glove, which stole the show in the second.

Fleury also gloved down a one-timer by Ryan Hartman, who was behind many of the Wild's best chances — including a breakaway in the first that missed the net.

The Wild started the third period on the power play after Nico Sturm was tripped up late in the second but couldn't capitalize on the chance. The Golden Knights went 0-for-3.

Kirill Kaprizov nearly broke the stalemate later in the third when he split the Vegas defense, but Fleury got a piece of the shot with his glove from behind his back. Fleury also had another glove stop on Kevin Fiala and came up clutch again on Hartman — stopping the puck after Hartman got a jump behind the Golden Knights.

Game 2 is Tuesday at 9 p.m.