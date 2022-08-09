LOS ANGELES — The Twins are clinging to first place in the American League Central as they start a five-game West Coast road swing with Joe Ryan (8-4, 3.67 ERA) starting for the Twins tonight at Dodger Stadium against Los Angeles lefthander Julio Urias (11-6, 2.57).

The Twins (57-51) have a one-game lead over Cleveland and are two ahead of the White Sox. The Guardians are in Detroit and the White Sox are in Kansas City, where they'll play two today.

The Dodgers are the best team in baseball at 75-33 and are 16 games ahead of second place San Francisco in the NL West.

Byron Buxton is the designated hitter for the Twins tonight, with Luis Arraez not in the lineup against a lefthander. Arraez, at .329, leads the American League in batting average.

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton DH

Carlos Correa, SS

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Jose Miranda, 1B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Gilberto Celestino, CF

Max Kepler, RF

Sandy Leon, C

Nick Gordon, LF

DODGERS LINEUP

Mookie Betts, RF

Trea Turner, SS

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Will Smith, C

Max Muncy, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Gavin Lux, 2B

Joey Gallo, LF

Cody Bellinger, CF