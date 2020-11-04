Jim Vue, who has been serving as a St. Paul school board member on an interim basis, won the race Tuesday to fill the seat for the coming year, according to unofficial returns.

The Hmong parent and cultural educator was among six candidates seeking to complete the term of the late board Chairwoman Marny Xiong, who died of COVID-19.

He finished ahead of Jamila Mame, an organizer of women of color for TakeAction Minnesota, who was endorsed by the St. Paul Federation of Educators.

Charlotte “Charlie” Castro, James Farnsworth, Keith Hardy and Omar Syed also ran for the seat.

Vue is a program facilitator at In Progress, a digital arts nonprofit, and has been serving on the school board since late August.

He said Wednesday he plans to run again next year for a full four-year term.

Also up for election in 2021 will be seats now held by Jeanelle Foster and John Brodrick.

Brodrick, the board’s longest-serving member, said recently he does not plan to run again.

Anthony Lonetree