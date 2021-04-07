Timberwolves podcaster Dane Moore joins Michael Rand for an examination of what we learned from D'Angelo Russell's first game back from knee surgery Monday, just the sixth game he's played with Karl-Anthony Towns since Russell was acquired 14 months ago. The Wolves have 21 games left this season. What can they hope to accomplish with the KAT/D-Lo pairing intact?

How does Anthony Edwards fit into the new pecking order? How much will the Wolves miss Malik Beasley, who will miss at least four weeks with a hamstring injury?

At the start of the show, Rand rants about MLB's extra inning rule implemented in 2020, where a runner starts on second base at the start of each inning. The Twins are 0-2 in extra inning games and 3-0 in nine-inning games this season. Plus, the transfer portal is taking away from the Gophers men's basketball team at a much higher rate than it is giving them players.

