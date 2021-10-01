Far and away the state's leader in reported saves, Irondale senior girls' soccer goalkeeper Jo Mahlum knows the distinction cuts both ways.

Through 10 games this season, Mahlum's 254 saves are 88 more than the next busiest goalie. Her Knights have yet to enjoy a victory, though Mahlum has learned to define success beyond results. She showed courage by joining the soccer program at the high school level as a junior last season after two seasons playing volleyball as her fall sport. Her new teammates voted her as one of the captains this fall.

Mahlum spoke with Star Tribune reporter David La Vaque about changing sports, the honor of being voted captain and why she can't keep from dancing on the field to the right songs.

Q: You never played soccer before your junior season – always volleyball?

A: I mean, I was one of those little kids who played rec league soccer and I kept playing in the spring. But I never took it super seriously until the summer going into my junior year. That's when I made the switch and honestly, I don't regret it at all. It's been one of the most fun things I've done.

Q: What convinced you to switch from volleyball to soccer?

A: It was actually a lot of thinking and going back and forth. I made a pros and cons list. But ultimately, I asked myself, 'Do I picture myself playing volleyball for the rest of my high school career, or do I want to switch it up?'

Q: Did you have friends on the soccer team who made their case?

A: A few. But actually, the majority of my friends were on the volleyball team. And that was a big factor for asking myself, 'Do I really want to leave?' My soccer friends gave really long and convincing speeches for why I should switch. They convinced me.

Q: Those soccer players must have known that the team could end up a little thin in the victories department. So what did they sell?

A: I really wasn't looking at it in terms of success. I was looking at it in terms of a new start, where I could continue doing something that I had been doing since I was little, and seeing if I could make the most of it and take it any further.

Q: Were you always a goalkeeper in soccer?

A: No. I started dabbling as a goalie in sixth grade because our main goalie on my rec team had broken her collarbone. They needed someone and I thought, 'Well, no one else is raising their hand, so I might as well.' But I actually had a lot of fun. I liked the rush of having someone coming down toward you. As nervous as I could be, once I made the save, I thought, 'Wow, that was super exciting.'

Q: What's it like coming to work every day knowing it's likely going to be a long day at the office?

A: Yeah, the scores haven't really turned out the way we've been hoping. But at the end of the day, I wouldn't have wanted to be on another team. I like the girls I'm playing with, and I'd rather go through this with them than any other team.

Q: Was there a moment last year where you knew you had made the right choice?

A: For sure. Our first game, I was so nervous beforehand, to the point I was super pale and people were coming up to me like, 'Oh my gosh, are you OK?' And then they told me, 'Yeah, this game might not go very well; we might lose 8-0.' So I felt a lot of pressure. But we ended up only losing 4-1. And the loss didn't really matter, because after that game, the amount of love and support I got from my coaches and teammates was unreal. So there was no doubt in my mind that I made the right decision.

Q: You've been a hockey player most of your life. So you know about hockey goalies. Is it the same for soccer goalies? Are you wonderfully weird in some way?

A: [Laughs] That depends on who you ask. I like to dance a lot when a good song comes on, even in warmups. My coach will say, 'Jo, you need to focus.' And I'll say, 'But this song is so good.'

Q: Your teammates thought enough of you to vote you as one of the captains. How did that make you feel?

A: It was cool to see I made that much of an impact after only being there for one year. And it was really heartwarming to know the girls feel the same way about me as I do about them.