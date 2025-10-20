Cliffs exploring whether to shift some Iron Range mining from taconite to rare earth minerals

Cleveland-Cliffs, the largest player in mining on Minnesota’s Iron Range, is exploring whether the company should shift the focus of one of its mines in Minnesota from taconite to rare earth minerals.
The company said Monday, while announcing its third-quarter earnings, it had studied all its mines and tailing basins and geological surveys at the unnamed mine in Minnesota, plus one in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, showed potential for rare earth mineralization.
The discovery signals a possible expansion beyond steelmaking into critical minerals production, as President Donald Trump recently added new 25% tariffs on imported medium- and heavy-duty trucks and parts to push more auto production to the United States and raised tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.
On the Iron Range in Minnesota, Cleveland-Cliffs owns the United Taconite mine in Eveleth, Northshore Mining in Silver Bay and Minorca Mine in Virginia. It also has a majority stake and runs Hibbing Taconite in Hibbing.
Moving into rare earth minerals would provide a needed boost for Cleveland-Cliffs and potentially the Iron Range. The company bet big that U.S. steelmaking would expand and increase capacity.
CEO Lourenco Goncalves said it has won major contracts with U.S. automakers and the Department of Defense and believes it will recover from a current down cycle, which resulted in a net loss of $234 million for the third quarter. That slump has resulted in around 600 workers at Cliffs’ Hibbing and Virginia operations losing their jobs.
Rare earth elements, minerals essential for electric vehicles, wind turbines and defense technologies, have become a strategic focus for U.S. policymakers seeking to reduce dependence on Chinese supply chains.
The Cleveland-based company said recent geological surveys revealed “key indicators of rare-earth mineralization” at the Minnesota and Michigan locations.