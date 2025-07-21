Spanish teacher CEO schools Minnesota’s biggest companies in 200 languages

When Ed Rosheim began teaching community college Spanish classes to employees from Minnesota companies such as Target, 3M and General Mills, he noticed something: Many weren’t learning anything they could really apply to their work.
“They weren’t learning job-specific or company-specific lingo,” Rosheim said. “They were learning how to order a margarita on the beach in Mexico, stuff like that. And there was just so much grammar.”
Having identified this niche market gap, Rosheim founded Workplace Languages in 1998 to serve the region’s Fortune 500 companies and beyond. Based in River Falls, Wis., the company offers group and one-on-one classes in 200 languages to factory workers and executives alike, with classes lasting usually eight weeks.
Through the years, the 58-year-old Woodbury resident went from interviewing prospective tutors in hotel lobbies to scoring billion-dollar clients that helped his business survive the pandemic.
In an interview edited for length and clarity, he talks about what it’s like in his shoes.
How did Workplace Languages come to be?
Some of my first gigs were teaching casino housekeeping staff English, second and third shift, and I just loved it. But God, I’d work there late, then the next morning, I would be teaching Spanish to supervisors at the Coca-Cola bottling plant in Eagan. This went on for a few years, but I couldn’t take everything.
I did start hiring teachers here locally. But we weren’t posting on Indeed or anything like that. It was different. I was posting in the Star Tribune and different things like that. And it was really difficult because you couldn’t really describe the job requirements without shelling out a ton of money.
I remember one of our first big gigs out of state was with Taco Bell in Irvine, California. While there, I placed an ad in the Los Angeles Times. It literally was one line and my cellphone number, and that cost $500. I interviewed people in, I think, a hotel lobby there.