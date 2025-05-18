How to beef up your resume by learning a second language

A quick look at job listing site Indeed shows hundreds of positions in St. Paul alone right now seeking candidates who are bilingual.
And they’re not all for translators. Roles range from irrigation technician to mortgage loan officer to mental health counselor, with most paying at least $55,000 a year.
A 2019 survey of 1,200 U.S. employers, per a report from the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages, found nine out of 10 employers across the country rely on employees with language skills other than English. More than half of these employers were expecting their demand for multilingual staff to increase in the next five years, with Spanish, Chinese and French being the most in-demand languages.
“There are also a lot of critical thinking skills that get developed [by learning a language] … like perseverance and teamwork,” said Mandy Menke, director of language programs for Spanish & Portuguese Studies at the University of Minnesota. “It‘s really important to recognize that those are skills employers are often looking for as well.”
Beyond job prospects, proficiency in another language can also boost your earning potential. Language-tutoring platform Preply, in a survey of job ads and full-time staff across the country, found multilingual employees earn an average of 19% more than monolingual ones and are also 5% more likely to receive a raise.
From college classes to online tutors to language apps, here are some ways to learn a language no matter your budget:
Take a class
Following the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages proficiency guidelines, college language programs at the University of Minnesota help students achieve what the council considers an advanced proficiency level.
“With that advanced level … you could work at a bank or jobs that require more nuance,” Menke said.