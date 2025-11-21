ICE says raid at St. Paul company was immigration operation that netted numerous arrests

Federal officials on Thursday disclosed that a raid earlier in the week on a paper distribution company in St. Paul was an immigration operation that netted 14 arrests.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other law enforcement partners descended Tuesday morning on Bro-Tex Inc. in an industrial area near the Midway neighborhood while a search warrant was being executed, and protesters soon converged.
ICE “arrested 14 illegal aliens on immigration violations, including an individual with past domestic abuse charges and an illegal alien who committed a felony by illegally re-entering the U.S.,” read a statement from the Department of Homeland Security issued late Thursday afternoon.
The statement offered no further details about who was arrested, their countries of origin, where they might be held or the next steps the federal government intends to take regarding their fate.
“Worksite enforcement remains a cornerstone of our efforts to protect public safety, national security, and economic stability while rescuing individuals who may be victims of labor trafficking or exploitation,” the Homeland Security statement continued. “These operations target illegal employment networks that undermine American workers, destabilize labor markets, and threaten American communities.”
Dozens of protesters gathered and shouted “Shame!” as the agents, some masked and others wearing tactical helmets, looked on and then used chemical irritants to push the crowd back. The agents declined to disclose their mission or say why they were taking anyone into custody.
One protester broke out a window on one of the unmarked vehicles as it pulled away. The agents shoved some protesters aside who tried to stop the vans from leaving. Many protesters spit on the vehicles as some chanted “Show your face!” at the masked officers.
Erik Godinez Alarcon, 24, said he got a call at 9:27 a.m. from his parents saying “they had come in and grabbed some of our family members that are inside.” He doesn’t work at Bro-Tex but rushed there from his home in Minneapolis.