ICE says raid at St. Paul company was immigration operation that netted numerous arrests

Protesters converged and clashed with federal agents while a search warrant was being executed.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 21, 2025 at 12:06AM
An agent wearing a Homeland Security jacket and a gray baseball cap pulls a protester away from an unmarked federal law enforcement vehicle on Tuesday during a raid at the Bro-Tex Inc. building in St. Paul. (Louis Krauss)

Federal officials on Thursday disclosed that a raid earlier in the week on a paper distribution company in St. Paul was an immigration operation that netted 14 arrests.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other law enforcement partners descended Tuesday morning on Bro-Tex Inc. in an industrial area near the Midway neighborhood while a search warrant was being executed, and protesters soon converged.

ICE “arrested 14 illegal aliens on immigration violations, including an individual with past domestic abuse charges and an illegal alien who committed a felony by illegally re-entering the U.S.,” read a statement from the Department of Homeland Security issued late Thursday afternoon.

The statement offered no further details about who was arrested, their countries of origin, where they might be held or the next steps the federal government intends to take regarding their fate.

“Worksite enforcement remains a cornerstone of our efforts to protect public safety, national security, and economic stability while rescuing individuals who may be victims of labor trafficking or exploitation,” the Homeland Security statement continued. “These operations target illegal employment networks that undermine American workers, destabilize labor markets, and threaten American communities.”

Dozens of protesters gathered and shouted “Shame!” as the agents, some masked and others wearing tactical helmets, looked on and then used chemical irritants to push the crowd back. The agents declined to disclose their mission or say why they were taking anyone into custody.

One protester broke out a window on one of the unmarked vehicles as it pulled away. The agents shoved some protesters aside who tried to stop the vans from leaving. Many protesters spit on the vehicles as some chanted “Show your face!” at the masked officers.

Erik Godinez Alarcon, 24, said he got a call at 9:27 a.m. from his parents saying “they had come in and grabbed some of our family members that are inside.” He doesn’t work at Bro-Tex but rushed there from his home in Minneapolis.

Two of Godinez Alarcon’s uncles and a cousin who work for Bro-Tex were detained, he said. One of the uncles was released.

Founded in 1923 as the Minnesota Rag and Paper Stock Co., Bro-Tex has grown from a rag recycler into a manufacturer of nonwoven wipers, specialty wipes and reclaimed cloth products.

It employs between 51 and 200 people, according to its LinkedIn page. The company also makes private-label items, and through its Midwest Floating Island division produces floating wetlands that improve water quality and support wildlife.

A spokeswoman for Bro-Tex declined to comment on the presence of federal agents at the company’s headquarters.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter arrived at the scene about halfway through the protest. He said federal officials did not inform the city of the operation ahead of time, and he added that St. Paul police did not participate in the raid.

Tuesday’s federal action came five months after a raid at the Las Cuatro Milpas restaurant on Lake Street in south Minneapolis and seven other locations in the Twin Cities Metro area. The June 3 raid was to serve search warrants in connection with what federal and state officials said was a probe into suspected drug trafficking and money laundering following the discovery of 900 pounds of meth in a Burnsville storage unit.

Las Cuatro Milpas owner Francisco Estrada-DeltaroCQ/TW was arrested at his home outside of Minneapolis. He was ultimately sentenced to eight months in prison for illegally re-entering the country three times. He has not been charged with anything connecting him to a larger criminal operation, and it remains unclear what ties, if any, he had.

Louis Krauss and Christopher Magan of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

