Then we kept hunting. And hunting. Which for the reporters meant, walking. And walking. I was reminded of the apocryphal Mark Twain quote that “Golf is a good walk spoiled.” Then, my phone died. Fortunately, I had a laptop in my backpack, so I recharged my phone so that, about an hour later, I was able to record the governor just as he was removing his shotgun shells ... and apparently ending his political career.