Vulnerable adults can go farther than young children and take longer to find, Knafla said. As can preteens and teens who have been allowed to go off on their own and then don’t check in. (“They get wrapped up in what they’re doing, having a good time, and maybe don’t even know that they’re lost.”) If a search goes beyond 10 or 15 minutes, officers will send a photo of the missing person to all public safety personnel on site.