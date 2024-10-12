SPRINGFIELD, MINN. — Gov. Tim Walz sat on the tailgate of a red pick-up on Saturday afternoon, eating venison and talking about hunting dogs.
Walz takes a break from the campaign trail to hunt in Minnesota’s pheasant opener
The governor’s hunting party successfully bagged a rooster, though Gov. Tim Walz didn’t take a shot during the two-hour hunt.
It could’ve been any other October morning for the Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. The only difference was, this year, there were roughly two dozen reporters watching him.
And there was a Secret Service protectorate.
Oh, right, and a pool of digital influencers waiting to chat with him.
That’s because, two months ago, Walz became the eye of the nation’s political storm when he was picked as the running mate to Vice President Kamala Harris. He’s rarely been back in Minnesota since then. His wearied staff members stood along the sidelines of Saturday’s hunt in rural Brown County, trading tales of trekking to multiple states a day, living out of hotels and growing accustomed to getting wanded by Secret Service.
On Friday night, the Walz team had attended the high school football rivalry game in Mankato, watching his Mankato West High School Scarlets pick up a big victory.
On Saturday morning, Walz arrived in a blaze orange hunting cap, handling his own firearm, to bag a pheasant. Unfortunately, for the hunting party — which consisted of local landowner Matt Kurcharski, Nobles County Pheasants Forever Chapter President Scott Rall and Pheasants Forever CEO Marilyn Vetter — Walz didn’t shoot a pheasant. He didn’t even fire his shotgun, during his time walking through the tall grass.
But the governor — whose prowess around rural subject-matter, from hunting to tinkering with vintage vehicles, has been touted by the campaign — let other hunters know when a bird flushed out of the thicket by the inexhaustible dogs was a hen, which they couldn’t legally shoot, not a rooster.
When a rooster flew into the sky, searing past the press corps, all dutifully wearing orange vests, Walz held his gun up vertically, making a joke about the infamous hunting mishap in 2006, when Vice President Dick Cheney shot a hunting partner in the face.
“Every vice president joke that was ever made was about to be made right there,” Walz said, to laughter from the crowd.
He had a chance at another rooster but it was too far away. He has bagged birds at past governor hunts.
“Early season discipline on the long run,” Walz said. “It was tempting [to take a shot at the bird], but it was too far.”
Last month, Cheney said he would vote for the Harris-Walz ticket.
After two hours of hunting, and a change of dogs, Walz’s team returned to the farm site where he was interviewed by social media influencers. While the governor avoided talk of politics on the hunt, Walz did speak with Vetter about a stalled farm bill in Congress.
“We passed three of them and we did it [in a] bipartisan [way],” said Walz, who represented southern Minnesota in Congress for a dozen years before running for governor.
Following the event, Walz’s motorcade wound its way north and east across farm country, past combines in fields harvesting corn, to downtown Sleepy Eye, where he slipped into a crowded brewery. In many ways, the trip resembled any year for a pheasant opener, save this time the motorcade, a dozen vehicles long, stretched out the back side of a downtown Sleepy Eye alleyway.
One patron, who declined to give her name but said she grew up in Madelia and lived in New Ulm, was purchasing a six-pack of beers when she told the bartender, “Is that Walz? I don’t got time for that guy.”
Later, when Walz briefly emerged from a side room, a chorus of cheers reached him from the balcony, before he hustled out to the motorcade.
