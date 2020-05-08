Hy-Vee has a new two-hour “Get it Faster” grocery pickup option for $9.95.

The new option requires a $30 minimum. Orders can be picked up daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The number of two-hour express slots available per store is limited and varies by store, but it is offering more slots than it was before the express option was announced, the company said. Hy-Vee has also expanded its online product assortment with more choices from bakery, cosmetics, beauty, and lawn and garden.

“E-commerce is evolving so fast,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chief executive in an interview last month. “Customers are moving to ‘I want groceries in two hours and same day pickup.’ ”

The pickup service Aisles Online is free with a $30 minimum purchase if shoppers do not pick the two-hour window.

In March, Hy-Vee announced it was closing its four fulfillment centers for online orders, including one in Eagan, because customers wanted their groceries picked from the same store where they shop.

Hy-Vee’s new pickup express option follows similar pickup or delivery choices from national competitors such as Amazon, Walmart and H-E-B.

Target offers free pickup or drive-up, but its online fresh grocery options are limited.

Availability for pickup and delivery time slots that customers want are not guaranteed, as many supermarket customers have discovered. Since COVID-19 began, consumers have experienced delays from days to more than a week to get their order as volume has improved fivefold or more.

Other local stores are also adjusting and expanding pickup and delivery options to meet demand.

Lunds & Byerlys charges $4.95 for all pickup orders, including two-hour lead times when available. On Friday morning, Lunds had times available for late afternoon and evening. Two-hour lead time pickups, if available, must be placed before 3 p.m.

Kowalski’s used to pull from two stores for its deliveries. Now it pulls from 11 stores, and staffing to pull orders has quadrupled, said spokeswoman Laurie Bell.

West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee operates 12 stores in the Twin Cities and 260 in the eight-state Midwestern region.