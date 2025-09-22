News & Politics

Live: Hundreds attend sold-out Turning Point event at the University of Minnesota

September 22, 2025
Attendees of the Turning Point USA event on the University of Minnesota campus are offered Make America Great Again hats at the door. (Jeff Wheeler)

The U updated safety protocols on the Minneapolis campus ahead of Monday’s event, which will honor Charlie Kirk after he was assassinated in Utah.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Turning Point USA’s “The American Comeback Tour” stopped in Minneapolis at the University of Minnesota on Monday with conservative personality Michael Knowles stepping in for Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point founder who was assassinated while speaking at a Utah college campus Sept. 10.

Minnesota was the first stop since Kirk’s death for the nationwide tour of college campuses.

Though Monday’s Turning Point event is being held at the U at Northrop auditorium, the school is not sponsoring the activities. The free event is sold out.

Kirk has been remembered as the Republican “voice of a generation," helping President Donald Trump win re-election and engaging young conservatives. He was also a skilled provocateur and was often slammed for statements his critics called anti-immigrant, racist, misogynistic and transphobic.

Follow live updates below:

6:39 p.m. - By 6:30 p.m., nearly 100 people had gathered outside Mayday Books on Cedar Avenue to protest the Turning Point event, holding signs with messages like “Say No to Hate” and “No Place for Hate.”

- Sofia Barnett

6:32 p.m. - With a backdrop of country music, classic rock and Nirvana, people were still pouring into the theater. The upper balconies still looked mostly empty.

Attendee Sharon Elander of Prior Lake said she’s been a longtime supporter of Turning Point because she wants young people — kids and young adults in college — to be exposed to multiple viewpoints, including conservative ones.

The crowd began shouting “Charlie” and everyone stood up. A Turning Point camera operator said organizers had to push the start time to 7 p.m. because there were still so many people outside trying to get in. He said he didn’t remember security and metal detectors at the doors at previous “American Comeback Tour” events.

The Northrup auditorium, which seats more than 2,600 people, said online that attendees couldn’t bring any signs, banners or other “displayable items.” The venue also required all attendees to be 18+ and show a valid government-issued ID. Students were admitted into the auditorium first before general admission seating.

Related Coverage

- Erin Adler

6:14 p.m. - Many people wore trucker hats and ball caps emblazoned with “Make America Great Again”, “In God We Trust” or the gold number “47,” referencing Trump’s latest place in the line of U.S. presidents. Students lined up inside the back entry of Northrop auditorium to pose for photos together.

- Erin Adler

6:10 p.m. - Kirk spoke at the U in 2017 at what was a peaceful event, though there were barricades set up and a half-dozen police officers on site. Kirk, then 24, expected protests “from the intolerant campus left.” But none showed up on one of the most frigid nights of the season.

At the time, Minnesota had largely escaped the kind of violence that had erupted elsewhere over campus visits by right-wing pundits and provocateurs.

- Kelly Smith

5:57 p.m. - The last of the students made their way through security, which involved a bag check and a metal detector.

- Erin Adler

5:56 p.m. - Attendees of the Turning Point USA event on the University of Minnesota campus were offered Make America Great Again hats at the door.

Outside, Derek Torstenson chanted “Hey hey, ho ho, Turning Point has got to go” while people waited in line. Inside, a cover of the Talking Heads song “Psycho Killer” by One Bad Son played as people entered the auditorium.

- Jeff Wheeler

Derek Torstenson chants against Turning Point while people wait in line for the organization's event at the University of Minnesota campus Monday. (Jeff Wheeler)

5:03 p.m. - Minneapolis City Council Member Robin Wonsley, whose ward includes the U campus, released a statement Monday saying that she was surprised the Turning Point event was still being held and that she had heard concerns from students and residents.

“Hate has no place in Minneapolis, and I am deeply frustrated that the University of Minnesota has attempted to normalize a group that is tied to hate-filled ideology and extremism,”Wonsley wrote.

While there is a campus safety plan in place, Wonsley said the neighborhoods surrounding the East Bank campus don’t have a similar plan, and she reached out to community leaders to alert them that Turning Point event attendees may be “circulating” through the neighborhoods.

- Kelly Smith

4:16 p.m. - University of Minnesota officials have updated campus safety protocols before Monday’s event.

In a note on Friday to students, faculty and staff, U President Dr. Rebecca Cunningham said she wanted to “acknowledge the anxiety” about the Turning Point event and wrote that the U has “updated our safety protocols to take every precaution warranted to ensure safety for all.”

She sent the note Friday after shots were fired about 8:45 p.m. Thursday near Rapson Hall during a student group’s fall kickoff event inside that building. The U issued a safety alert, but no one was injured, according to KARE 11.

“In recent weeks that have seen our communities and country rocked by the assassination of political leaders, campus speakers, and children attending the first days of school, and now shots fired on our own campus, along with the daily drumbeat of gun violence — our country and campus are on edge,“ Cunningham wrote. “Let me be clear. Violence has no place at the University or in the communities where we live and work.”

Some professors have moved classes online due to safety concerns, one student said.

- Erin Adler

People wait in line to enter Northrop auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus for a Turning Point USA event to honor slain leader Charlie Kirk. (Jeff Wheeler)

4:16 p.m. - Doctoral student Kelly Rogers, who noted that many of her classmates are transgender, queer or people of color, felt that the U hosting the Turning Point event seemed to legitimize the group’s rhetoric against those groups.

“There is a passive acceptance of the fact that certain groups have to hide out today and that just feels very dystopian,” she said.

She got a ticket to the Turning Point event before Kirk was killed because she wanted to check it out, she said, but now, she won’t attend.

- Erin Adler

3:40 p.m. - As the event drew near, lines started to grow outside of Northrop auditorium. Roughly 30 attendees stood and sat outside the venue, as students, faculty, staff and community members passed by, offering jeers and support alike.

- Tyler Church

People wait in line to enter Northrop auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus for a Turning Point USA event to honor slain leader Charlie Kirk. (Jeff Wheeler)

2:58 p.m. - Many conservatives saw Kirk as a bastion of open debate in a politically polarized America. On college campuses, Kirk debated students on generally conservative ideals and beliefs.

Alleister Voosen, 34, said this debate and promotion of free speech is exactly what drew him to figures like Kirk. As a registered Democrat until 2016, Voosen said he supported politicians such as Bernie Sanders, but saw his ideals shift in Trump’s first campaign for office.

Recent U graduate Rylan Krull, 24, said Kirk’s assassination attempted to kill the open dialogue Kirk supported on American college campuses. But now, Krull said, this has only invigorated his supporters.

“People got very mobilized when he died, like I’ve never seen before,” Krull said. “Even when Trump almost got killed. I’ve never seen people go ‘We need to get out there and say what we believe and make a difference.’”

- Tyler Church

Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office vehicles sit outside Morrill Hall, near Northrop auditorium at the University of Minnesota ahead of Turning Point USA's event. (Tyler Church)

2:45 p.m. - As the Turning Point event approached, awaiting attendees began to stand in front of the U’s Northrop auditorium. Members of security set up gates as the attendees waited nearby. Even with Charlie Kirk’s recent assassination, Joe Kamm, 34, said he felt indifferent to any potential political violence at today’s event.

“I am not nervous at all,” Kamm said. “If something happens, then, I can’t do anything about it. I can’t stop evil.”

Keane Pfeifer, a student at the U, said, from what he’s seen, Kirk’s assassination has only mobilized conservatives further. Many conservatives, especially at generally liberal institutions such as the U, have felt repressed in their ideals. With Kirk’s rise to fame, Pfeifer said he felt more open to discussing his beliefs with others.

“The beliefs that I had were very shunned,” Pfeifer said. “I felt like I was wrong, until I saw Charlie Kirk and more people had these ideals.”

- Tyler Church

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Live: Hundreds attend sold-out Turning Point event at the University of Minnesota

card image

The U updated safety protocols on the Minneapolis campus ahead of Monday’s event, which will honor Charlie Kirk after he was assassinated in Utah.

News & Politics

University of Minnesota updates safety protocols ahead of Turning Point USA event

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Charge: Woman was drunk when she crashed into watery Twin Cities ditch, killed 1-year-old son

card image