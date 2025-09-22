News & Politics

Who is Michael Knowles? Commentator will honor Charlie Kirk at Turning Point USA event at U of M.

American Comeback Tour event will still be held Monday night after Charlie Kirk’s assassination earlier this month.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 22, 2025 at 4:17PM
Charlie Kirk was scheduled to speak on Sept. 22 at the University of Minnesota's Twin Cities campus. Conservative commentator Michael Knowles will host the event, which comes less than two weeks after Kirk's assassination. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

The American Comeback Tour will still be held Monday night at the University of Minnesota — without Charlie Kirk.

Conservative commentator and writer Michael Knowles will step in for Kirk at the Turning Point USA event at Northrop auditorium.

Kirk, Turning Point’s founder, was assassinated on Sept. 10 during the first stop of the comeback tour at the Utah Valley University. A high-profile memorial service was held Sunday in Arizona, where President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance spoke in remembrance of Kirk’s legacy.

Kirk had been scheduled to speak at the U event.

“The event is on,” Knowles wrote in a post on X. “What was going to be a conversation between me and Charlie will now be a tribute to Charlie and an open forum for Q&A. The enemies of civilization will not succeed at killing his mission. They will not even succeed at killing his tour.”

Tickets are sold out for the free event.

Who is Michael Knowles?

Knowles, 35, is a conservative political commentator and author. He was born in New York and graduated from Yale University.

Host of podcast on the Daily Wire network

In 2016, Knowles was invited to join the Daily wire podcast as a regular guest and cultural correspondent on “The Andrew Klavan Show.” He’s hosted his own show, the daily political podcast “The Michael Knowles Show,” since 2017.

Knowles has also co-hosted Sen. Ted Cruz’s “Verdict” podcast.

Author of two books

Knowles released a 200-plus-page mostly blank book in 2017 called “Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide.” The book was praised by Trump as “a great book for your reading enjoyment” and it became an Amazon bestseller.

Knowles released his second book, “Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds,” in 2021.

Related Coverage

about the writer

about the writer

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Minnesota Court of Appeals throws out conviction, rules school bus stop signs must be fully extended

Teachers and paraprofessionals' health, safety, and livelihood are on the line as the state transitions into remote learning.

Any driver within 20 feet of a bus needs to stop when the bus extends its stop-signal arm, according to state law. In defining “extends,” the court reversed a guilty verdict against a driver.

News & Politics

Who is Michael Knowles? Commentator will honor Charlie Kirk at Turning Point USA event at U of M.

card image

Greater Minnesota

Third long prison term for rolling drive-by shooting in Minnesota that wounded three, one fatally

card image