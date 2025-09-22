Nation

4 takeaways from the Charlie Kirk memorial

High-profile conservative speakers, including President Trump, addressed a packed stadium in Arizona. Erika Kirk forgave her husband’s killer.

The New York Times
September 22, 2025 at 1:29PM
President Donald Trump with Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk and the new CEO of Turning Point USA, onstage during the memorial for her late husband at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. (KENNY HOLSTON/The New York Times)

The memorial service for Charlie Kirk on Sunday began with somber remembrances and anecdotes from friends before turning more explicitly to politics and vows to crush enemies of Kirk’s conservative movement.

Tens of thousands of mourners packed a football stadium near Phoenix — and spilled into an overflow arena nearby — for the event, during which President Donald Trump and many members of his administration eulogized Kirk. Some vowed that his death would only strengthen his efforts to bring young people to the political right.

The service took place nearly two weeks after Kirk, 31, was assassinated while holding an event on a college campus in Utah. A 22-year-old man who prosecutors said had decried Kirk’s “hatred” has been charged in his death.

Many speakers invoked Christianity and described Kirk as a martyr.

The memorial service featured several religious figures and focused heavily on faith in paying tribute to Kirk, who frequently spoke of his evangelical Christianity.

Those mourning Kirk said his death was also an opportunity to spread his Christian faith. It also was a clear indication of the melding of religion and politics under Trump’s administration.

Vice President JD Vance said that all of Kirk’s acts had followed from his faith.

Vance and Trump were among several speakers who called Kirk a martyr and said they were convinced that his movement would carry on even stronger after his death.

Stephen Miller, a White House deputy chief of staff and close adviser to Trump, said the service was both about mourning Kirk and “finishing his mission and achieving victory in his name.”

He railed against those who he said opposed Kirk and what he stood for. “They cannot imagine what they have awakened,” he said. “They cannot conceive of the army that they have arisen in all of us.” The assassination, he said, had made Kirk “immortal.”

Top Trump officials and conservative celebrities attended.

Among the tens of thousands of mourners inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, were dozens of well-known conservative figures including at least 20 members of the Trump administration, many of whom were given speaking slots.

In addition to Trump and Vance, government officials at the service included Marco Rubio, the secretary of state; Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense; Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who leads the Health and Human Services Department; and Kash Patel, the FBI director, who has led the investigation into Kirk’s death.

Several current and former Republican lawmakers were also there, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and former Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

Elon Musk was shown chatting briefly with Trump in a box at the stadium, as was Dana White, who leads the mixed martial arts organization Ultimate Fighting Championship. Also in attendance was Kyle Rittenhouse, who was embraced by conservatives after being acquitted of all charges that he had faced for killing two people and wounding a third during unrest over a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News anchor, briefly spoke from the stage, and several other media figures, including Steve Bannon, who hosts a podcast and has long advised Trump, were also seen there.

Erika Kirk described viewing her husband’s body and forgave his killer.

Erika Kirk, Kirk’s widow, publicly forgave the man who killed her husband, saying, “I forgive him because it is what Christ did.”

“The answer to hate is not hate,” she added, with many in attendance standing and cheering.

She had traveled to a Utah hospital shortly after the killing to view her husband’s body, and said that she had felt “shock,” “horror” and “a level of heartache that I didn’t even know existed.”

But, she added: “Even in death, I could see the man that I love.”

Erika Kirk told The New York Times in an interview that she had learned of his death when her husband’s longtime assistant called her and screamed “He’s been shot!” over the phone. She learned that he was dead while she was flying from Arizona to Utah.

On Sunday, she said she had kept a small secret from her husband — that he had one gray hair on the side of his head — and noticed it even when she viewed his dead body. She had never told him about it, she said, but indicated that she believed he was listening: “Now, he knows,” she said.

She closed her speech by looking up and saying, “I love you, Charlie baby, and I will make you proud.”

As she walked off the stage, she paused and looked around at the cheering crowd, appearing overwhelmed and burying her face in a handkerchief.

Trump mixed tributes with a political rally speech.

Recounting Kirk’s life story — from community college dropout to a leading voice for the young conservative movement — Trump declared Kirk the “greatest evangelist for American liberty.”

The final speaker at the service, Trump said he had learned about Kirk’s shooting while holding an important meeting in the Oval Office, and had swiftly kicked everyone out.

“It was like a surreal experience,” he said.

Kirk said many things that provoked a backlash, but Trump said that Kirk had valued debate and “did not hate his opponents.” And that, Trump said, is where he and Kirk differed.

“I hate my opponent,” Trump said, standing behind protective glass on the stage. “And I don’t want the best for them!” He then addressed Erika Kirk directly, smiling as he apologized for disagreeing with her husband.

Since Kirk’s death, Trump has increasingly tried to crack down on his political opponents and media companies that offer critical coverage.

And while Erika Kirk forgave her husband’s killer, Trump described the man charged in the shooting as a “radicalized, cold-blooded monster.”

Trump often pivoted to what resembled more of a campaign speech. He spent several minutes talking about his administration’s efforts to reduce autism rates and his decision to deploy the National Guard and federal agents to Washington.

In all, the service lasted more than five hours. Many people had arrived to the stadium hours before the event, which was unticketed and first come first served.

At the close of the service, Trump called Erika Kirk to return onto the stage and hugged her. They stood side by side as “America the Beautiful” played.

about the writer

about the writer

Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs

More from Nation

See More

Nation

The Latest: Trump talks about the future of TikTok; White House to announce autism findings

President Donald Trump says billionaires like Rupert Murdoch and Michael Dell could be part of deal in which the U.S. will take control of TikTok.

Nation

Gabrielle rapidly intensifies into a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic, is staying away from land

Nation

The Latest: Israeli army orders evacuation of a Gaza City hospital as world leaders gather at the UN