4 takeaways from the Charlie Kirk memorial

The memorial service for Charlie Kirk on Sunday began with somber remembrances and anecdotes from friends before turning more explicitly to politics and vows to crush enemies of Kirk’s conservative movement.
Tens of thousands of mourners packed a football stadium near Phoenix — and spilled into an overflow arena nearby — for the event, during which President Donald Trump and many members of his administration eulogized Kirk. Some vowed that his death would only strengthen his efforts to bring young people to the political right.
The service took place nearly two weeks after Kirk, 31, was assassinated while holding an event on a college campus in Utah. A 22-year-old man who prosecutors said had decried Kirk’s “hatred” has been charged in his death.
Many speakers invoked Christianity and described Kirk as a martyr.
The memorial service featured several religious figures and focused heavily on faith in paying tribute to Kirk, who frequently spoke of his evangelical Christianity.
Those mourning Kirk said his death was also an opportunity to spread his Christian faith. It also was a clear indication of the melding of religion and politics under Trump’s administration.
Vice President JD Vance said that all of Kirk’s acts had followed from his faith.
Vance and Trump were among several speakers who called Kirk a martyr and said they were convinced that his movement would carry on even stronger after his death.