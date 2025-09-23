Students honor Charlie Kirk at Turning Point’s first college event since Kirk’s death

More than 1,500 students and other supporters honored Charlie Kirk at the University of Minnesota — the first college campus event Turning Point USA has held since Kirk was assassinated Sept. 10.
Before his death, Kirk was scheduled to speak at the U; conservative author Michael Knowles headlined the Monday event in his place.
“There was simply a light and levity to the man,” Knowles said at the sold-out free event, adding that Kirk’s brightness came from his character and from Kirk’s savior, Jesus.
Kirk, founder of the youth-oriented, pro-Trump Turning Point USA organization, was killed while speaking at a Utah college campus. He was buried Sunday and President Donald Trump spoke at his memorial.
An empty black chair sat on the Northrop auditorium stage next to Knowles to honor Kirk, who would have been in the third week of Turning Point’s “American Comeback Tour.” A white T-shirt that said “Freedom” and a “47″ ball cap, referencing Trump’s presidency, sat on the chair.
The event started with the “Star Spangled Banner,” a rendition of the Lee Greenwood hit “God Bless the U.S.A.” and then a prayer led by local pastor Dale Witherington.
Then Knowles, a conservative political commentator and author, took the stage, leading the audience in a prayer and acknowledging that instead of talking to Kirk on stage this evening, “now it will be a conversation about Charlie.”
The assassin took what Kirk’s future might have been, Knowles said, adding that he believed Kirk would have been president one day.