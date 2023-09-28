FLOWER ARRANGING

Bluebirds and Blooms serves those living with memory loss or long-term illness. Help repurpose flowers from stores, events, weddings and funerals to create cheerful bedside bouquets. Arrange flowers, pick up and deliver. bluebirdsandblooms.com

COMMUNITY ACTION

Community Action helps to reduce poverty and its impacts on people in Ramsey and Washington counties through a variety of programs: energy assistance, energy conservation, Head Start, Early Head Start, civic and community engagement. caprw.org

MENTOR

Assist Bolder Options 2-4 hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities with your mentee. Learn to live a healthy lifestyle together. bolderoptions.org

SKATING COACH

Join the team at New Directions Youth Ministry to bring hockey and figure skating to north Minneapolis. Coaches, teachers, drivers, equipment managers and team managers are needed. stolaflutheran.wordpress.com/outreach

LOAVES & FISHES

Help Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site coordinators provide assistance during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers can be as young as 8 years old with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org

FOOD SHELF

Assist the Minnehaha Food Shelf clients and distribute food. Shifts are every Tuesday morning or afternoon. Help with registration, restocking shelves and more. minnehaha.org/foodshelf.html

ASSISTANTS

Breaking Free serves people who have been impacted by trafficking and prostitution. Help with housing, education and immediate action. Wide range of opportunities and some group opportunities. breakingfree.net

FAMILY VOLUNTEERS

RSVP Greater Twin Cities has opportunities for families to volunteer together at a local shelter. Call bingo, serve meals, make sandwiches, create snacks. Help make cleaning or hygiene kits. voamnwi.org/rsvp-greater-twin-cities

TAX ASSISTANT

Prepare + Prosper works with individuals and families to build financial futures. Prepare taxes, provide customer support or financial services. Will provide training. prepareandprosper.org

TOY LIBRARY

The Minneapolis Toy Library is a toy lending program for families with children up to 5 years old. A reasonable annual membership fee provides opportunities to have different and interesting toys for a child. Events are held four times a month in Richfield. Help check in and check out and with reshelving returned toys. mplstoylibrary.org

DONATION DRIVE

Touchstone Mental Health assists those affected by mental illness. Hold a collection drive at your school, church or other community center to donate hair care products. Products especially needed for BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) men and women. touchstonemh.org

BOARD MEMBER

Twin Cities Pride creates experiences that celebrate and bring together the LGBTQ community and allies. Assist with the Pride Festival held each summer. Monthly meetings, two-year terms, committee work. https://www.tcpride.org/

DENTAL HEALTH

Through education programs and preventive services, Ready, Set, Smile works to make sure all children care for their oral health. Dental health professionals (dentists, assistants, hygienists, etc.) will help with underserved communities. readysetsmile.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.