Tax help

Prepare + Prosper provides free tax preparation and financial services to individuals and families with low to moderate incomes. Assist in the 2022 tax season. Several in-person and remote roles to choose from. No tax experience necessary. prepareandprosper.org/

ESL Classroom aide

RSVP Greater Twin Cities needs to help adult immigrants and refugees improve their ability to speak, listen, read and write English. Work with teacher to provide individualized attention to students during class time and help with large and small group activities. Daytime or evening. Metro locations. voamnwi.org/rsvp-greater-twin-cities

After-school support

Tutor north Minneapolis children in grades 1-12 with emphasis on mathematics. Monday through Thursday, 3-5 pm. Duration, days and times of commitment flexible. stolaflutheran.org/

Physical activity help

Reach for Resources serves individuals with disabilities and mental illness. Help with a variety of physical activities — yoga, bowling, basketball, dance, hiking and more. reachforresources.org/

Patient/family support

Help the Rein in Sarcoma Foundation by serving on a committee that provides mentoring, social gatherings, informational resources and more for patients and families affected by sarcomas. Monthly meetings, with other gatherings throughout the year. reininsarcoma.org/

Hymn sing accompanist

Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington needs a pianist for Wednesday morning spiritual care programming in the care center. preshomes.org/

Driver

Living Well Disability Services supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to experience wellness in all areas of their lives. Help ensure that people can make it to family gatherings and appointments throughout the metro area. Scheduling is on an on-call/as-available basis. Background and driving record checks required. Accessible vehicle training provided. livingwell.org/

Meal servers

Help prepare and serve meals at Catholic Charities in downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul while providing a warm greeting to guests and support for staff. cctwincities.org/

Clothes shopper

Project for Pride in Living seeks personal shoppers for the Ready for Success program. Assist shoppers in finding and choosing appropriate clothing. South Minneapolis. Must have weekday availability. ppl-inc.org

Soup's on

Soup for You is a soup kitchen operating out of the basement of the old Bethany Church in Minneapolis. Vaccinated volunteers are needed to serve a diverse demographic, welcoming guests, taking orders and serving. Good people skills are helpful. Shifts are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri. More information can be found on the Facebook page, Soup for You Cafe.

Sewing assistant

Bundles of Love provides clothing, bedding and baby care items for infants in need. Help sew and knit, and assist with events, fundraising and administration. bundlesoflove.org

Find more:

Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.