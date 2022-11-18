Santa for seniors

Give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without. Home Instead Holiday senior trees are available through Dec. 15 for this year's Be a Santa to a Senior campaign in Minneapolis. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors' first names and their desired gifts. For tree locations, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com.

Soup's on!

Soup for You is a soup kitchen operating out of the basement of the old Bethany Church in Minneapolis. Vaccinated volunteers are needed to serve a diverse demographic, welcoming guests, taking orders and serving. Good people skills are helpful. Shifts are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri. More information can be found on the Facebook page, Soup for You Cafe.

Finding home

Heading Home Corps seeks more than 20 navigators to help area residents facing home instability. Once trained, you'll assist people in accessing resources, developing action plans and building skills. You must be 18, a high school graduate (or equivalent) and be willing to commit to a year of service. Stipend, benefits, plus payment toward student loans. Application deadline is Dec. 14; navigators will begin serving in January. ampact.us/heading-home.

Feed hungry kids

Assist Feed My Starving Children with food packing. Two-hour shifts. fmsc.org

Help with homework

The Good Neighbor Center in St. Paul seeks tutors for students K-12+ with homework and other activities to enhance learning. Mon.-Wed. evenings. 441rice.com

Boots on the ground

Project for Pride in Living needs donations of winter gear for participants, students and residents. Consider purchasing new winter boots and donating them to PPL. Various sizes needed. ppl-inc.org

Hair products

Touchstone Mental Health assists those affected by mental illness. Hold a collection drive at your school, church or other community center to donate hair care products. touchstonemh.org

Toy drive

The Toy Corner distributes new and like-new toys to families in need in Scott County. Hold a toy drive to collect toys suitable for ages 10-16. thetoycorner.org

Care assistant

Vail Place provides recovery services for adults with mental illness. Work alongside staff to enhance programming in the Club Houses (Hopkins and Minneapolis). Meal service, data entry, recreation, tax assistance, haircuts, music lessons. vailplace.org

Blanket brigade

My Very Own Bed provides beds and linens for children ages 2-17 who have recently moved into stable housing. Help make fleece blankets for a variety of themes; these blankets are matched to the child's interests when possible. myveryownbed.org

Blood center greeter

Assist Memorial Blood Centers in locations across the metro. Welcome donors, verify files and explain the donation process. Must have excellent customer services skills and be computer-literate. mbc.org

Find more

Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.