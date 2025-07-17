How Trump’s education cuts could hurt Minnesota’s most vulnerable students

ST. CLOUD – A Supreme Court decision this week will allow President Donald Trump to move forward with his campaign promise to dismantle the Department of Education — creating more confusion for school districts and colleges just weeks before classes are set to begin.
But what’s more worrisome for education leaders across the state is that the cuts will impact the most vulnerable students the most: low-income and special education students, English-learners and students with mental health needs.
“It is painfully ironic that politicians in Washington keep telling the schools to improve teacher training, upgrade STEM education for students, and bolster their career counseling for students, and then slash funding for these programs [with] no advance warning,” said Noel Schmidt, superintendent of Rock Ridge Public Schools on the Iron Range.
The Supreme Court decision allows Trump to lay off nearly 1,400 Education Department employees. Court cases fighting layoffs at DOE, which will be slashed to about half its size since Trump took office in January, say the cuts will leave it unable to carry out duties required by Congress, including supporting special education, distributing financial aid and enforcing civil rights laws.
The news exacerbates other financial uncertainties for Minnesota districts, many of which are struggling with budget shortfalls from state funding that doesn’t keep up with personnel costs and other mandated programs.
And this week, Minnesota was among the more than 20 states to sue the administration over billions of dollars in frozen education funding for federal funding meant to support schools with high numbers of students from low-income families. In Minnesota, the frozen funds amount to about $67 million for teacher recruitment, professional development, after-school enrichment opportunities, adult basic education classes and English-learner supports, according to the state teachers union, Education Minnesota.
“It’s important for the public to understand that federal education funding is not discretionary. It’s specifically designed to support students living in poverty, English-learners, and students with disabilities,” said Paul Peterson, superintendent at Mankato school district. “Public schools are committed to serving everyone. Full stop. Losing targeted support for the students who need it most doesn’t make sense, and certainly doesn’t align with what our families or communities expect from their public schools.”
Budgets and staffing levels have already been approved for the upcoming year, so many districts are scrambling to save money in other ways. In St. Cloud, professional development activities are paused, and Superintendent Laurie Putnam has been meeting with companies the district uses for curriculum to see if they can be flexible with payment.