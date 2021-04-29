VIKINGS' UPS AND DOWNS IN THE FIRST ROUND

How the Vikings have fared in the first round of the draft since 2014, the first year together for GM Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer:

2020

• Justin Jefferson, WR, Louisiana State (22nd overall)

• Jeff Gladney, CB, Texas Christian (31st)

Status: Both started most of the Vikings games last season.

2019

• Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State (18th)

Status: Started all 16 games for the Vikings in 2020.

2018

• Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida (30th)

Status: Ended 2020 season on Vikings' injured reserve.

2017

No first-round selection.

2016

• Laquon Treadwell, WR, Mississippi (23rd)

Status: Played five games for Atlanta in 2020. Currently a free agent.

2015

• Trae Waynes, CB, Michigan State (11th)

Status: Signed with Bengals in 2020. Missed last season because of injury.

2014

• Anthony Barr, LB, UCLA (9th)

• Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Louisville (32nd)

Status: Barr is still with Vikings. Bridgewater, who left Minnesota after the 2017 season, was traded from Carolina to Denver on Wednesday.