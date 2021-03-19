Vikings beat writer Ben Goessling joins Michael Rand to recap what the Vikings have done in free agency so far — namely moving a lot of money around in an effort to bolster a defense that sagged in 2020.

What else might they be able to do? Look for at least one contract extension for a veteran, Goessling said, to free up some more money to perhaps address the offensive line. And don't forget: Kirk Cousins' 2022 salary ($45 million) becomes fully guaranteed Friday afternoon.

Later in the show, Star Tribune outdoors writer Bob Timmons joins to talk about Friday's special section on going deep into nature. Getting outside for an hour or two is great. But to get an even richer benefit, try a week or more completely unplugged.

And remember when Rand said the Wolves should consider trading Anthony Edwards as part of a deal of John Collins? Yeah, forget all that after Ant dropped 42 on Phoenix on Thursday.

