A Delano man is accused of driving more than 70 miles-an-hour in a street race when he struck and killed a pedestrian and dog in Plymouth this week.

Jack H. Blaschke, 19, was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

Authorities allege that he hit a 65-year-old man and his black Labrador about 9 p.m. Wednesday near County Road 24 and N. 32nd Avenue. Plymouth police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office have not yet released the victim's identity.

State records show that Blaschke's license was expired at the time.

According to the charges: Witnesses told police that Blaschke stopped at a red light next to another vehicle. Witnesses in the cars said he honked his car horn three times indicating he was challenging the other car to a race.

Blaschke then took off at more than 70 miles-an-hour, striking the pedestrian and dog as they crossed the street. The pedestrian was thrown into the air and landed in a driveway. His dog was thrown and found about 100 feet from him.

Blaschke fled and refused to return to the scene despite others encouraging him to go back, the charges said. He also did not report the crash to police. Golden Valley police located Blaschke's vehicle a few hours later.

Blaschke told police he was driving between 40 and 45 miles-an-hour when he came around a curve and struck the man and dog, according to the complaint. He said he panicked and fled while his friend in the other vehicle fled in the opposite direction.

"Defendant admitted that his father had warned him several times in the past about consequences related to his driving and that he had just been arrested for a DWI in Plymouth weeks earlier," the charges said. "Defendant stated that he was suicidal and asked if he would be going to prison."

Blaschke was booked into the Hennepin County jail about 4 a.m. Thursday, and was in custody as of Friday afternoon on a $150,000 bail.