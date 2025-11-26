Taylor Schlitz: Trump’s 50-year mortgage idea isn’t sitting right with Gen Z

For me, the conversation is not theoretical. When I moved to St. Paul last year, my parents urged me to sign up for Realtor.com alerts so I could watch listings for starter homes and think about buying instead of renting. They wanted me to get in early and start building equity. Those emails now land in my inbox every few days. Prices, photos, square footage. On the surface, it is just information. In reality, each alert pulls me back to that conversation across my parents’ table about timelines, interest and equity. Those are big words when you are still learning how your first full-time paychecks fit around groceries and student loans.