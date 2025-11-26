Contributing Columnists

Taylor Schlitz: Trump’s 50-year mortgage idea isn’t sitting right with Gen Z

Thanksgiving is all about “home.” But homes and homeownership continue to slip away from Gen Z ― and a half-century loan with massive interest isn’t likely to fix that.

By Haley Taylor Schlitz

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 26, 2025 at 10:59AM
"Homeownership is supposed to make time work for you. You build equity while you build a life. But a half-century loan, an idea floated recently by President Donald Trump, would reverse that rhythm," Haley Taylor Schlitz writes. (iStock)

Thanksgiving is the American holiday that gathers people around a table and asks us to remember why “home” is more than walls. It is stories, recipes and photographs in a hallway — a place where keys and wisdom pass from one set of hands to the next.

Gratitude does not cancel truth. It clarifies it. And the truth for Gen Z is that the entrance to the American Dream keeps sliding just as we reach it.

That is why the talk of a 50-year mortgage feels so out of tune with this season. Homeownership is supposed to make time work for you. You build equity while you build a life. But a half-century loan, an idea floated recently by President Donald Trump, would reverse that rhythm. It would trim a monthly payment, then stretch the cost across most of a lifetime while delaying the moment when you own more than you owe. The math stings, but the message stings more.

You can hear how it lands with young people in the places where we think out loud. A recent TikTok by @advicefromlouisreloaded used buying a $400,000 home as an example to show how unappealing a 50-year mortgage would be because of the towering lifetime interest you’d pay on such a long loan. The video also noted that since the average age of a first-time homebuyer is 40 years old, it wouldn’t be paid off until someone was 90.

Tens of thousands of TikTok users liked the video, and the comments read like a chorus. One person joked that we will all be working seven jobs. Another warned that housing could be tethered to employment so tightly that leaving a bad job would mean to risk losing your roof. Humor softened the edge, but the feeling underneath was clarity.

For me, the conversation is not theoretical. When I moved to St. Paul last year, my parents urged me to sign up for Realtor.com alerts so I could watch listings for starter homes and think about buying instead of renting. They wanted me to get in early and start building equity. Those emails now land in my inbox every few days. Prices, photos, square footage. On the surface, it is just information. In reality, each alert pulls me back to that conversation across my parents’ table about timelines, interest and equity. Those are big words when you are still learning how your first full-time paychecks fit around groceries and student loans.

I will be plain. I am 23 years old and buying a home is on my radar, but it does not feel close. Qualifying is only the first hurdle. The costs and the time after I get the keys are what worry me. Repairs I cannot predict. Weekends doing maintenance that I cannot reschedule. Margins that are already thin. When I signed my apartment lease over seeking to buy a home, I told my parents the unknowns of homeownership were the hardest part. For many of us, homeownership feels like the line between early adulthood and adulthood. A 50-year mortgage does not calm that fear.

You cannot solve a housing shortage with a calendar trick. If there are not enough starter homes near work and school, a longer term does not pour a foundation or set another place at the table. When wages do not meet the cost of living, it crowds out saving for a down payment.

Minnesota seems to be doing better than most, according to one study that shows the state has the highest rate of homeownership for those under the age of 35, a reminder that doors can open. Yet other facts sit beside that hope like a second serving. Working-class buyers have fallen sharply since the pandemic, including in Minnesota. And in much of the state a six-figure income is now the entry ticket to a median-priced home. For young people, that feels like gratitude and worry on the same plate.

So how about we skip the financing gimmicks and do the work that makes ownership actually more tangible? Pay wages that match the price of life, build and preserve starter homes near jobs and transit, speed up home approvals, keep supply chains steady and train the trades so projects do not stall. Meet first-time buyers with first-generation down-payment help, small-dollar mortgages, early credit counseling and fair appraisal and lending rules. None of this goes viral, but it is how effort and time become earlier equity.

This means gratitude and honesty can sit side by side. We can be thankful for community and still tell the truth about what it takes for a new family to begin. We can love our neighborhoods and still demand more homes so that teachers, nurses, service workers and young professionals can live where they serve.

Here is a simple standard to carry into the holiday. If a proposal will not put more keys on more tables by next Thanksgiving and the one after that, it does not meet the moment. If it will not help a typical Gen Z or millennial household own a sizable share of a home within five to 10 years, it is not a path. If it relies on a faraway finish line and asks for gratitude anyway, it fails the Thanksgiving test.

Haley Taylor Schlitz

Haley Taylor Schlitz is a contributing columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune focusing on Gen Z issues and perspectives. She is an attorney and writer based in St. Paul.

Contributing Columnists

By Haley Taylor Schlitz

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 26, 2025

