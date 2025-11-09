Taylor Schlitz: Would you go on a date for free food? Gen Z just might.

Online, the conversation is just as divided as the check. A 19-year-old TikToker, @not2daii, says she refuses to accept dates for free food, arguing that independence and self-love matter more. Another creator, @realkpreme, shares the frustration that many men feel when they invest time and money in dates that lead nowhere. In another video, @222ashlea222 offers a more balanced view, admitting that some women do go out for free meals but reminding viewers that most are just trying to connect while surviving the same economy.