With her state title in February, Pihlstrom became the younger half of the first pair of sisters to win state titles, after her sister, Ava, won in 2021. Pihlstrom finished almost a second ahead of the next finisher — a significant chunk of time in this event — to become Blake’s fourth girls Alpine skier to win a state title in the past nine years. She’s also a competitive figure skater and lacrosse player.