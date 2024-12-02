Here’s our girls hockey Dream Team for 2024-25, the best 12 players in Minnesota, as selected by the Star Tribune’s David La Vaque:
Mercury Bischoff
Grand Rapids/Greenway, senior forward
College plan: Minnesota State Mankato
Perhaps the state’s most lethal forward. Recorded career points 300 and 301 earlier this season. Dynamic with the puck.
Bella Finnegan
Minnetonka, senior defender
College plan: Harvard
Known for her stout defensive play. Also added 14 goals and 16 assists to a Skippers team that reached the Class 2A tournament for a sixth consecutive year.
Layla Hemp
Minnetonka, senior goaltender
College plan: Minnesota
Athletic goaltender with a zest for competition. Known for her deft glove hand. Already pitched three shutouts this season.
Whitney Horton
Edina, senior forward
College plan: St. Thomas
Pumped in 22 goals and added 18 assists to the Hornets’ title run last season. On the short list for the Ms. Hockey this season.
Ida Huber
Dodge County, senior goaltender
College plan: Long Island University
Won three of her five games already this season by shutout. On the short list for the Jori Jones Award, given to the state’s top senior goaltender.
Mackenzie Jones
Andover, senior defender
College plan: Wisconsin
Arguably the state’s top defender last season as a junior. Quickness and the ability to read plays set her apart.
Olivia Kortan
Moorhead, senior forward
College plan: undecided
Led her team with 23 goals and 38 assists last season. Coach Ryan Kraft expects big things this winter.
Makayla Moran
Apple Valley, senior forward
College plan: Minnesota State Mankato
Standout offensive talent put up 38 goals and 29 assists last year — and developed into a 200-foot player.
Lorelai Nelson
Edina, junior forward
College plan: Penn State
Known for her speed. Added 15 goals and 28 assists to the Hornets’ 2A title run last season.
Lily Pachl
South St. Paul, senior defender
College plan: Harvard
Tireless player who logs a ton of ice time — and points. Contributed 27 goals and 36 assists last season. Despite her offensive ability, Pachl is seldom beat in the defensive zone.
Macy Rasmussen
Orono, senior forward
College plan: Ohio State
Tallied 26 assists and 35 points last season. Both marks were good for second among Spartans teammates. Played on Team USA that won gold at the 2024 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship.
Josie Skoogman
Hill-Murray, senior defender
College plan: St. Thomas
Finished last season with five goals and 15 assists. Expected to be on the Ms. Hockey short list.
