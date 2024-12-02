High Schools

Meet our Dream Team: The best girls hockey players across Minnesota

The Minnesota Star Tribune’s David La Vaque produced his annual list, complete with college plans and this time including players from outside the Twin Cities.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 2, 2024 at 2:48PM
Clockwise from top left: Ida Huber of Dodge County, Lorelai Nelson of Edina, Macy Rasmussen of Orono, Lily Pachl (7) of South St. Paul and Layla Hemp of Minnetonka. (Minnesota Star Tribune photos)

Here’s our girls hockey Dream Team for 2024-25, the best 12 players in Minnesota, as selected by the Star Tribune’s David La Vaque:

Mercury Bischoff

Grand Rapids/Greenway, senior forward

College plan: Minnesota State Mankato

Perhaps the state’s most lethal forward. Recorded career points 300 and 301 earlier this season. Dynamic with the puck.

Bella Finnegan

Minnetonka, senior defender

College plan: Harvard

Known for her stout defensive play. Also added 14 goals and 16 assists to a Skippers team that reached the Class 2A tournament for a sixth consecutive year.

Layla Hemp

Minnetonka, senior goaltender

College plan: Minnesota

Athletic goaltender with a zest for competition. Known for her deft glove hand. Already pitched three shutouts this season.

Whitney Horton

Edina, senior forward

College plan: St. Thomas

Pumped in 22 goals and added 18 assists to the Hornets’ title run last season. On the short list for the Ms. Hockey this season.

Ida Huber

Dodge County, senior goaltender

College plan: Long Island University

Won three of her five games already this season by shutout. On the short list for the Jori Jones Award, given to the state’s top senior goaltender.

Mackenzie Jones

Andover, senior defender

College plan: Wisconsin

Arguably the state’s top defender last season as a junior. Quickness and the ability to read plays set her apart.

Olivia Kortan

Moorhead, senior forward

College plan: undecided

Led her team with 23 goals and 38 assists last season. Coach Ryan Kraft expects big things this winter.

Makayla Moran

Apple Valley, senior forward

College plan: Minnesota State Mankato

Standout offensive talent put up 38 goals and 29 assists last year — and developed into a 200-foot player.

Lorelai Nelson

Edina, junior forward

College plan: Penn State

Known for her speed. Added 15 goals and 28 assists to the Hornets’ 2A title run last season.

Lily Pachl

South St. Paul, senior defender

College plan: Harvard

Tireless player who logs a ton of ice time — and points. Contributed 27 goals and 36 assists last season. Despite her offensive ability, Pachl is seldom beat in the defensive zone.

Macy Rasmussen

Orono, senior forward

College plan: Ohio State

Tallied 26 assists and 35 points last season. Both marks were good for second among Spartans teammates. Played on Team USA that won gold at the 2024 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship.

Josie Skoogman

Hill-Murray, senior defender

College plan: St. Thomas

Finished last season with five goals and 15 assists. Expected to be on the Ms. Hockey short list.

about the writer

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

