Girls basketball state tournament newcomer Stewartville continues its magical run.
The Tigers upset top seed Becker 60-59 in Thursday's Class 3A semifinals at Williams Arena.
No. 4 seed Stewartville (28-2) advances to the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Williams Arena.
Becker (26-4) was aiming for its fifth consecutive state championship appearance.
