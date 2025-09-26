Here’s what Minnesota influencers think of the pending TikTok deal

TikTok will be able to continue operating in the United States with the help of an executive order signed by President Trump on Thursday.
The order will enable an American-led of group of investors to purchase a version of the platform from China’s ByteDance. The deal resolves national security concerns by removing the application from the “control” of a foreign adversary, according to the executive order.
While the deal is not yet finalized and the White House has not said who exactly would own the U.S. version of the app, the list of potential investors include several Trump allies.
The software giant Oracle, whose co-founder is the billionaire Larry Ellison, will take a stake and media mogul Rupert Murdoch is also said to be involved, according to The New York Times. The Emirati investment firm MGX could join, too. This contradicts Trump’s statement during the signing, when he said: “This is going to be American-operated all the way.”
Here’s what three Minnesota-based creators think of the pending TikTok deal.
Kristen Lease @kristeninmn
Because of the uncertainty around TikTok, Minnesota creator Kristen Lease, who shares Minnesota travel and things to do, no longer uses TikTok as her primary platform. The news of the pending deal has not eased those concerns, she said.
“I think it’s a little concerning now that we’re seeing social media changing ownership into the same hands of the people that own traditional media as well,” she said.
Lease focuses her energy on Instagram, both as a user and a creator.