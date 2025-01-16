Minnesota TikTok personalities brace for impending app ban: ‘I have to worry’

While some popular TikTok users, or “influencers,” have just as large a following on alternative apps, others will be losing their main source of viewership. In preparation for the app’s possible demise, local TikToker Aubrey Regner said she has focused more on posting on Instagram over the last year. Regner gained a local following after she moved to the Twin Cities from Florida in 2023, using TikTok to document her travels and experiences as someone new to Minnesota.