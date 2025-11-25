News & Politics

Hennepin County Attorney adds first-degree murder charges against man in Mariah Samuels killing

David Wright, 51, will now face the possibility of life in prison without parole in the shooting death of Samuels, his ex-girlfriend.

By Liz Sawyer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2025 at 12:25PM
A memorial for Mariah Samuels at the site where she was gunned down sits near a tree in Minneapolis, MN on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Mariah Samuels was killed by her ex David Wright on September 14, 2025. Documents show that police made a series of missteps in her case. ] Elizabeth Flores • liz.flores@startribune.com (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minneapolis man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend outside her North Side home less than three weeks after she filed a protective order against him is now facing first-degree murder charges.

Hennepin County prosecutors on Monday upgraded charges against David Wright, 51, to include first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree murder - past pattern of domestic abuse, in the slaying of 34-year-old Mariah Samuels.

A conviction on either count would carry a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Wright was initially charged with second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm in connection with the Sept. 14 homicide — a case that sparked community outrage and exposed longstanding gaps in the way Minneapolis police investigate domestic violence.

In the aftermath of an investigation by the Minnesota Star Tribune, Chief Brian O’Hara ordered a thorough review of the department’s handling of Samuels’ case and directed that every officer be retrained on domestic violence protocols by the end of 2025.

“The system failures prior to her death must never be repeated and every part of the system she interacted with must hold themselves accountable to ensure it,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement Monday, announcing the additional charges. “Mr. Wright will be held accountable, and he will do no more harm to our community.”

Samuels, a 34-year-old dog groomer and mother of two, was shot 10 times and killed — hours after calling 911 to report that Wright had violated her no-contact order.

She petitioned a judge for the restraining order against Wright three weeks prior, following a violent episode on the day of their breakup. Later that evening, Samuels alleged in court records, Wright pistol-whipped her, threw her against a fence and grabbed her by the throat.

A surveillance camera captured video of the assault, and a friend witnessed the attack on Facetime.

But a police investigator was never assigned to the case. It sat amid a growing backlog of similar domestic incidents, known as Gone on Arrival cases, where the assailant flees before police arrive.

An examination of cell phone records between Wright and Samuels revealed escalating behavior, including texts threatening to blow up the home she shared with her father and youngest son.

“Multiple texts by the defendant in August and September of 2025 show the defendant was controlling of [Samuels] and jealous due to his belief that she was involved with a former partner,” according to the amended criminal complaint.

In one instance, he wrote: “Man someone going to die tonight.”

Wright, who was on federal probation for illegal gun possession at the time of Samuels’ death, has a prior domestic assault conviction from 2003. In that case, Wright pointed a firearm at his then-girlfriend and broke her phone as she was attempting to call 911 after she kicked him out of the apartment, according to the first-degree murder complaint.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 14, Wright allegedly rode up to Samuels’ north Minneapolis home on a bicycle and repeatedly fired at her from close range. Fifteen rounds littered the area. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Wright in Anoka within 24 hours of the shooting. He confessed to the killing under police questioning, court records say. His public defender did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Samuels’ friends and relatives say law enforcement fell short in protecting her.

Minneapolis police officials have defended their decision not to prioritize the earlier assault case, but O’Hara later acknowledged that Samuels’ murder “shined a harsh light on an ugly truth” about low staffing.

Only five investigators staff MPD’s domestic assault unit, down from a dozen in 2019, he said, despite the growing number of calls that officers field each year.

“This is not an excuse, but it is the reality,” O’Hara said. “We simply do not have the staffing levels we once did.”

Family members, supporters and police accountability activists are expected to hold a rally in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday morning, ahead of Wright’s omnibus hearing at the courthouse.

He remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail.

about the writer

about the writer

Liz Sawyer

Reporter

Liz Sawyer  covers Minneapolis crime and policing at the Star Tribune. Since joining the newspaper in 2014, she has reported extensively on Minnesota law enforcement, state prisons and the youth justice system. 

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Hennepin County Attorney adds first-degree murder charges against man in Mariah Samuels killing

card image
Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune

David Wright, 51, will now face the possibility of life in prison without parole in the shooting death of Samuels, his ex-girlfriend.

News & Politics

Winter storm poised to drop up to 6 inches of snow, wind gusts in Twin Cities, more to the north

Another snow storm came down on the Twin Cities causing another slow down and snow removal on Hwy. 13 near Lillydale, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in St. Paul, MN.

Twin Cities Suburbs

South St. Paul to tear down symbol of stockyard days

card image