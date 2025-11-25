Hennepin County Attorney adds first-degree murder charges against man in Mariah Samuels killing

The Minneapolis man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend outside her North Side home less than three weeks after she filed a protective order against him is now facing first-degree murder charges.
Hennepin County prosecutors on Monday upgraded charges against David Wright, 51, to include first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree murder - past pattern of domestic abuse, in the slaying of 34-year-old Mariah Samuels.
A conviction on either count would carry a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Wright was initially charged with second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm in connection with the Sept. 14 homicide — a case that sparked community outrage and exposed longstanding gaps in the way Minneapolis police investigate domestic violence.
In the aftermath of an investigation by the Minnesota Star Tribune, Chief Brian O’Hara ordered a thorough review of the department’s handling of Samuels’ case and directed that every officer be retrained on domestic violence protocols by the end of 2025.
“The system failures prior to her death must never be repeated and every part of the system she interacted with must hold themselves accountable to ensure it,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement Monday, announcing the additional charges. “Mr. Wright will be held accountable, and he will do no more harm to our community.”
Samuels, a 34-year-old dog groomer and mother of two, was shot 10 times and killed — hours after calling 911 to report that Wright had violated her no-contact order.
She petitioned a judge for the restraining order against Wright three weeks prior, following a violent episode on the day of their breakup. Later that evening, Samuels alleged in court records, Wright pistol-whipped her, threw her against a fence and grabbed her by the throat.