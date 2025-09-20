News & Politics

Family and friends cry ‘enough’ in march for Minneapolis woman allegedly slain by abuser

Mariah Samuels, 34, asked for legal protection weeks before charges say her ex-boyfriend killed her.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 20, 2025
Friends and family of Mariah Samuels marched Saturday demanding justice after the she was shot to death Sept. 14, allegedly by an ex-boyfriend, weeks after she filed an order for protection from him. Pictured from left to right are Samuels' cousins Avonne Winston, Dionika Aron and Shakira Rodriquez and family friend Jami Dixon. (Kyeland Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

United in grief and anger, more than 150 people marched Saturday in Minneapolis to demand justice for a woman allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend weeks after she asked the courts for help to protect her from him.

Friends and family members of 34-year-old Mariah Samuels walked from the home where she was shot and killed last Sunday in the 1400 block of Russell Avenue N. to the Police Department’s 4th Precinct headquarters on Plymouth Avenue.

They had gathered to honor a woman whom they said “did everything she was supposed to” by calling police, filing a protective order and telling her story on social media before she was killed.

David Eugene Wright, 50, has been charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and illegal gun possession in Samuels’ death.

Less than three weeks earlier, Samuels was granted an order for protection for herself and her 11-year-old son after reporting that Wright had pistol-whipped her and threatened to harm her and her family members.

She also took to social media, sharing videos of the alleged abuse while commenting that police had done nothing.

“She called the police; she filed the reports; she even went as far as posting on social media,” family friend Jami Dixon said. “Mariah’s death is not because she did not fight; it’s because the system did not fight for her.”

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said this week that Minneapolis police did not forward a case for consideration of charges in connection with the alleged August assault.

Police spokesman Sgt. Garrett Parten said this week that while the assault investigation remains “open and active, [Samuels] did not wish to pursue criminal charges.”

Parten said a police liaison had reached out to Samuels and “assisted [her] with the order for protection and talked about a safety plan.”

Rhonda Kirksey, the grandmother of Mariah Samuels' 11-year-old son, Peace, cries Saturday in Minneapolis as marchers remembered the slain 34-year-old and demand justice in her death. (Kyeland Jackson)

Saturday’s marchers, who wore purple to bring awareness to domestic violence, took solace in remembering the sweet and unique soul that Samuels was.

“She was just really magical. She loved unicorns, everything colorful. Butterflies, fantasy,” said her sister Salina Owens, 41.

“She was really bubbly, and she was just a good soul. Joyful, down to earth. I’m going to miss our only sister.”

Mariah Samuels' 11-year-old son Peace holds aloft a sign at a march Saturday demanding justice in her killing. (Kyeland Jackson)

Marchers stepped over green, yellow and red leaves felled by rain the night before. Some shouted “Justice for Mariah” while others hoisted signs. Some marchers wore shirts that read, “You will be loved forever our angel.” Many, like Jasmine Brown, embraced and cried.

“She meant so much to so many people,” Brown said, adding that she spent “almost every day” working with Samuels at Petco grooming in Fridley for seven years.

“She was such a beautiful person, and she should’ve had the help she was asking for.”

Samuels’ cousin, Tywaun Taylor-Clark, marched in solidarity for the slain woman and other domestic abuse survivors. Taylor-Clark, a domestic abuse survivor, founded the nonprofit Jen’s Hope House in Georgia to support more victims. She said the justice system fails women like herself and Samuels.

“It’s way bigger than just Minnesota. It happens worldwide, and it’s like it’s just swept under the carpet, like women’s’ lives don’t matter,” Taylor-Clark said.

As she spoke, her 11-year-old daughter burst into tears and hugged her. The woman pursed her lips, clenching the girl tightly.

“This is the first time she’s participated in something like this, so I hope she can take a lot away from this,” Taylor-Clark said.

Samuels’ favorite song, “Break Every Chain” by Tasha Cobbs, blasted from nearby speakers and echoed across the neighborhood. Family spotted a monarch butterfly, one of Samuels’ favorite creatures, fly above them.

For anyone in Minnesota experiencing domestic or intimate partner abuse, Violence Free Minnesota recommends contacting the 24/7 Minnesota Day One Hotline. Call 866-223-1111 or text 612-399-9995. The hotline serves anyone experiencing sexual violence, domestic violence, general crime or trafficking.

Liz Sawyer of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this report.

Kyeland Jackson

General Assignment Reporter

Kyeland Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

