Family and friends cry ‘enough’ in march for Minneapolis woman allegedly slain by abuser

United in grief and anger, more than 150 people marched Saturday in Minneapolis to demand justice for a woman allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend weeks after she asked the courts for help to protect her from him.
Friends and family members of 34-year-old Mariah Samuels walked from the home where she was shot and killed last Sunday in the 1400 block of Russell Avenue N. to the Police Department’s 4th Precinct headquarters on Plymouth Avenue.
They had gathered to honor a woman whom they said “did everything she was supposed to” by calling police, filing a protective order and telling her story on social media before she was killed.
David Eugene Wright, 50, has been charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and illegal gun possession in Samuels’ death.
Less than three weeks earlier, Samuels was granted an order for protection for herself and her 11-year-old son after reporting that Wright had pistol-whipped her and threatened to harm her and her family members.
She also took to social media, sharing videos of the alleged abuse while commenting that police had done nothing.
“She called the police; she filed the reports; she even went as far as posting on social media,” family friend Jami Dixon said. “Mariah’s death is not because she did not fight; it’s because the system did not fight for her.”
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said this week that Minneapolis police did not forward a case for consideration of charges in connection with the alleged August assault.