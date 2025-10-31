Family of Minneapolis woman murdered in domestic violence case demands changes to police response

Family members of Mariah Samuels and their supporters rallied Thursday in Minneapolis to demand more thorough investigation of domestic violence reports following her murder, which has exposed systemic lapses in how police respond to those cases.
Wearing a shirt reading “Justice for Mariah,” Salina Owens said she believes her sister would still be alive if her case had been handled differently.
“She cried out for help, and we are here to be her voice to say that the system failed her, all the way from the Minneapolis Police Department to the parole office department,” Owens said. “We are here to demand justice starting from the head where it resides.”
Samuels, 34, was shot and killed in September outside her north Minneapolis home. David Wright, an ex-boyfriend, has been charged with killing her and is facing one count of second-degree murder.
Three weeks before her murder, Wright pistol-whipped Samuels, threw her against a fence and grabbed her by the throat, according to allegations she made in a no-contact order. A surveillance camera captured video of the assault.
But an investigator was never assigned to that assault, one of the findings in an investigation of her murder by the Minnesota Star Tribune.
About 30 people attended Thursday’s news conference, where speakers demanded changes and criticized city leaders for not having systems in place to prevent Samuels’ murder.
Among those attending the news conference were family members of Allison Lussier, who was found dead in her North Loop apartment last year under suspicious circumstances after ongoing abuse by her ex-boyfriend. Family members say that Charles H. Foss, her on-and-off-again boyfriend, should have been charged with murder.