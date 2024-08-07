Harris highlights Walz as teacher, coach as they take the stage as a ticket in Philly

PHILADELPHIA – Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz took the stage before thousands of supporters for the first time as a presidential ticket Tuesday, hours after she announced her choice of the Minnesota governor as her running mate.
Harris made it apparent that Walz’s mix of experience as a six-term congressman who often worked across the aisle representing a rural district, a governor and a former teacher made him stand out from other serious contenders, a list that included Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.
When she set out on her search, Harris said she wanted to find someone who could help unite the country, be a “fighter for the middle class” and who believed in “freedom, opportunity, justice not just for some but for all.”
She focused on Walz’s key accomplishments as governor, from signing universal free school meals for students, creating a statewide paid leave program, to signing sweeping abortion and voting rights protections into law.
If elected, she said they would expand those policies in Washington together.
“When I am president of the United States and we win the majority in the United States Congress, we will pass a bill to restore reproductive freedom,” Harris said.