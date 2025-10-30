Olson’s Cheers & Jeers: A vision to upgrade Allianz Field’s bleak surroundings

Sen. Warren Limmer of Maple Grove and Rep. Jim Nash of Waconia are definitely uninterested in a needed conversation about adding restrictions on the carrying of guns at the Capitol complex. At a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Capitol Security on Monday, the two repeatedly raised concerns about the lack of consequences for activists who disrupted a GOP Public Safety Committee meeting last January. Nash wanted to know when there would be a decision on whether to charge anyone in the incident that involved a verbal disturbance that Republicans say came too close for comfort. (Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson said a decision is expected by Dec. 1.) The Capitol Security Committee has been looking into whether new safety measures are needed given the politically motivated shootings and assassinations Minnesota experienced on June 14. But it seems as though the Republicans would rather muddle the discussion by revisiting an older, far less violent incident than talk about installing metal detectors and limiting who can bring guns into the complex.