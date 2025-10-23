Things To Do

Como Zoo’s plastic Mold-A-Rama animals are about to go extinct

The last of the souvenir vending machines in the state and their distinctive warm plastic smell will disappear in early November.

By Richard Chin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 23, 2025 at 9:11PM
A plastic lion, gorilla, polar bear and sea lion from Como Zoo's Mold-A-Rama machine.
Get them while you can. A plastic lion, gorilla, polar bear and sea lion from Como Zoo's Mold-A-Rama machine. (Como Park Zoo & Conservatory)

St. Paul’s Como Park Zoo announced some unhappy news Thursday morning that triggered a social media outpouring of nostalgia-tinged sadness.

It wasn’t the death of a beloved animal or the closing of a popular exhibit.

The bad news: The Mold-A-Rama machines are going to be removed.

The zoo’s four coin-operated automated plastic toy factories, the only public Mold-A-Rama machines in the state, have been a longtime fixture at the zoo, cranking out warm, freshly molded plastic gorillas, lions, sea lions and polar bears for generations of children.

But Mold-A-Rama Inc., the Chicago area company that owns and operates the machines, has decided to discontinue running the 60-year-old devices at the zoo.

Paul Jones, Mold-A-Rama Inc. president, said the Como Zoo Mold-A-Ramas pull in the fewest customers of the approximately 60 machines his company operates in places like the Henry Ford Museum in Michigan and the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

“It’s my smallest account, by far,” Jones said of the Como Zoo machines.

A warm mold of a Como Park gorilla is formed and then ejected from the Mild-A-Rama machine. Dave Slabiak has a 1970's era Mold-A-Rama machine in the basement of his Mounds View home along with a collection of molds he had gathered from machines oround the country.
A warm mold of a Como Park gorilla is formed and then ejected from the Mold-A-Rama machine. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Jones said his plan is to move the vintage machines, which are no longer being manufactured, to an attraction that draws more visitors. He would not say where they are going.

“It’s strictly a business decision,” he said.

“I think they want to bring them down south,” said Matt Reinartz, marketing and public relations manager for the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory.

Reinartz said he expects the four machines, which currently charge $5 per freshly molded toy, to be removed sometime between Nov. 3 and Nov. 7.

Related Coverage

“It is sad to see them go. It’s a part of Como’s history,” Reinartz said. “When I found out about this, my heart sank. This is a piece of my childhood.”

He wasn’t the only one sad to see the Mold-A-Ramas go.

The toy plastic Mold-A-Rama gorillas will soon be saying goodbye to the Como Park Zoo. (Richard Chin)

When the zoo announced on Facebook Thursday morning that the last chance to get a Como Zoo Mold-A-Rama is just a few days away, nearly 3,000 people posted a reaction by mid afternoon Thursday.

“A lot of the crying faces,” Reinartz said of the emoji postings.

Typical of the more than 400 comments: “Wow, a part of my childhood is going away.” “The memory of the smell of the burning plastic when walking into the Como Zoo buildings will always stay with me.” “Nothing like the smell of fresh molded plastic — IYKYK."

“I’ve never seen our Facebook page light up as fast as when we made this announcement,” Reinartz said. “The nostalgia factor is over the moon.”

Reinartz said the zoo has also been getting lots of phone calls from people asking where to find the machines to get a souvenir while they still can.

Mold-A-Rama machines could once be found in dime stores, movie theaters, train stations, the Minnesota State Fair and many other tourist attractions.

But over the years these 3-D printers of the baby boomer generation have gradually disappeared.

After the Como Park Mold-A-Ramas are gone, the nearest location of a Mold-A-Rama machine will be at the Milwaukee County Zoo, Jones said.

“We’ll miss the Mold-A-Ramas. They’ve been molding memories for decades,” Reinartz said. But on the bright side, “It’s less plastic. That’s one positive thing.”

And, he added, the squished penny machines aren’t going anywhere.

about the writer

about the writer

Richard Chin

Reporter

Richard Chin is a feature reporter with the Minnesota Star Tribune in Minneapolis. He has been a longtime Twin Cities-based journalist who has covered crime, courts, transportation, outdoor recreation and human interest stories.

See Moreicon

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

Como Zoo’s plastic Mold-A-Rama animals are about to go extinct

A plastic lion, gorilla, polar bear and sea lion from Como Zoo's Mold-A-Rama machine.
Como Park Zoo & Conservatory

The last of the souvenir vending machines in the state and their distinctive warm plastic smell will disappear in early November.

Books

Review: How one woman spoke for the river in ‘The Water Remembers’

Curt Schleier
photo of author Amy Bowers Cordalis in front of the Klamath River

Music

First two concerts announced for new Shakopee amphitheater

card image