It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s actually a plane pulling a banner and you, too, can rent it.

In the distance, the yellow crop dusting plane looks small.
But it rapidly grows bigger as it flies toward you, low to the ground, like a scene from the Alfred Hitchcock classic, “North by Northwest.”
Suddenly, the plane makes an alarming dive, dangling a short rope with a grappling hook from the tail.
Seemingly at the last second, the pilot pulls up into a climb with a dramatic roar from the engine.
The grappling hook snags a loop of rope suspended a few feet above the ground, and a strip of 7-foot-tall black letters starts to gracefully peel off the ground and rise up into the air.
The soaring words are strikingly framed against the blue sky and fluffy white clouds: “PROGRADE AUTO EXPERTS.”
Thus begins another job from the only flying billboard company based in Minnesota.
This important message was brought to you by Aerial Banners, which is owned by Daniel Felt, a young Twin Cities entrepreneur.