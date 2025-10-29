University of Minnesota will no longer host high school graduations

The University of Minnesota will no longer hold high school commencements at any campus venue, putting the kibosh on the 20-plus events held at 3M Arena at Mariucci each spring and leaving Twin Cities schools scrambling to find another site.
The hockey rink has become a hot spot for suburban high school graduation ceremonies because it can accommodate more than 6,000 people in an indoor, air-conditioned space, more than many high schools have space for. Last school year, 24 high schools held their ceremonies there — sometimes three or four in one day, paying thousands of dollars to the U.
“I think we were surprised, we were disappointed and it does put us in a tough spot,” said Shawn Hogendorf, spokesperson for the South Washington County district, which held three of its high school graduations there last year for the first time.
Holding so many commencements over a short period is just too much stress, U officials said in a statement. Leaders decided on Tuesday to stop holding such events on campus, which also includes Northrop Memorial Auditorium, Ted Mann Concert Hall and Huntington Bank Stadium, which has outdoor seating.
“Hosting more than 20 outside events with thousands of attendees over a two-week period represents a significant strain on the university’s limited resources that is no longer sustainable,” the statement said.
Safety concerns may be one reason for the change. On May 30, the university had to boost security measures and police presence after a shooting injured two people outside Mariucci after Wayzata High School’s graduation event. The two people shot were treated and released from the hospital within two days.
The U had long required Mariucci attendees to go through a metal detector and have their bags searched as they entered to ensure safety inside.
Last year, Craig Flor, Mariucci’s director of operations, said the venue was nearing its limit by holding 24 commencements.