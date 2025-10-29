Minneapolis

University of Minnesota will no longer host high school graduations

The U says the two dozen commencements held at 3M Arena at Mariucci and other venues each spring have put a “significant strain” on campus resources.

By Erin Adler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 29, 2025 at 9:34PM
Vametta Marie Ngungkpan is held aloft by friends after she exited the graduation ceremony for Blaine High School at the 3M Arena at Mariucci on June 1. Last school year, 23 high schools held their ceremonies at the University of Minnesota's indoor hockey arena. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The University of Minnesota will no longer hold high school commencements at any campus venue, putting the kibosh on the 20-plus events held at 3M Arena at Mariucci each spring and leaving Twin Cities schools scrambling to find another site.

The hockey rink has become a hot spot for suburban high school graduation ceremonies because it can accommodate more than 6,000 people in an indoor, air-conditioned space, more than many high schools have space for. Last school year, 24 high schools held their ceremonies there — sometimes three or four in one day, paying thousands of dollars to the U.

“I think we were surprised, we were disappointed and it does put us in a tough spot,” said Shawn Hogendorf, spokesperson for the South Washington County district, which held three of its high school graduations there last year for the first time.

Holding so many commencements over a short period is just too much stress, U officials said in a statement. Leaders decided on Tuesday to stop holding such events on campus, which also includes Northrop Memorial Auditorium, Ted Mann Concert Hall and Huntington Bank Stadium, which has outdoor seating.

“Hosting more than 20 outside events with thousands of attendees over a two-week period represents a significant strain on the university’s limited resources that is no longer sustainable,” the statement said.

Safety concerns may be one reason for the change. On May 30, the university had to boost security measures and police presence after a shooting injured two people outside Mariucci after Wayzata High School’s graduation event. The two people shot were treated and released from the hospital within two days.

The U had long required Mariucci attendees to go through a metal detector and have their bags searched as they entered to ensure safety inside.

Last year, Craig Flor, Mariucci’s director of operations, said the venue was nearing its limit by holding 24 commencements.

“Capacity-wise, I think we’re pretty tapped out,” he said then.

He said that 2024’s 20 graduations brought in about $200,000 for the U.

Northrop has about 2,800 seats, meaning Mariucci is the only indoor venue at the U that seats over 3,000 people.

Related Coverage

Some metro-area high schools give graduating seniors a limited number of tickets to commencement that family and friends must redeem to attend. Others, including many that held ceremonies at Mariucci, didn’t require tickets because it’s such a large space. Several spokespeople said their schools didn’t want to have to hand out tickets.

About 750 Champlin Park High school students attended graduation ceremonies at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis in 2024. (Jerry Holt)

One school district official said now having to find a new site means graduation day next summer might have to change, while another said seniors’ schedules could be different, including their last day of school.

Anoka-Hennepin Public Schools, one of Minnesota’s largest school districts, was the first district to hold graduations at Mariucci about 15 years ago for most of its five high schools, because school leaders didn’t want to rip up football field grass with chairs.

“The district was fully expecting to utilize Mariucci Arena,” said Jim Skelly, spokesperson for the Anoka-Hennepin district. “It’s a real challenging situation.”

Blaine High School, the largest high school in the district, has 750 graduates, which creates a crowd of 4,000 to 5,000 family members and friends at commencements, Skelly said, adding that there are few places in the metro that can handle those numbers.

Andover, Blaine, Champlin Park and Coon Rapids high schools want to keep their graduations off-site, Skelly said. Anoka-Hennepin spent $55,000 in 2025 on renting Mariucci for the day, with the four high schools having their ceremonies on that Sunday, three hours apart.

“We want to make the right decision [for the community] on this, too,” Skelly said.

At Wayzata High School, district spokesperson Amy Parnell said the principal learned of the change Tuesday and is exploring options. Wayzata is the state’s largest high school and previously held the ceremony at Target Center, which remains an option for this spring.

“It’s too early to share specific details, but we remain committed to providing a meaningful and well-organized celebration for our seniors and their families,” she said.

At South Washington County schools, Hogendorf said Mariucci allowed all three graduations to be held the same day. The district is considering Allianz Field in St. Paul or the University of St. Thomas’ new hockey facility. If three separate spots are required, costs could triple.

Janet Swiecichowski, spokesperson for Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan schools, said the district is disappointed because Mariucci was great, with experienced staff. It allowed for four high school graduations on the same day; the district is seeking a non-district site where that can continue.

“None of our facilities are large enough to allow unlimited ticketing,” she said. “We think graduation is such an important milestone that we want an experience that allows families and guests to celebrate students’ accomplishments.”

Erin Adler

Reporter

Erin Adler is a news reporter covering higher education in Minnesota. She previously covered south metro suburban news, K-12 education and Carver County for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

