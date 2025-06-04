How 3M Arena at Mariucci became a go-to for suburban high school graduations

For the first two weeks of June, the grass surrounding 3M Arena at Mariucci glitters with graduation cap-shaped confetti.
The 23 high school graduations hosted there this year come almost back-to-back, sometimes three or four in a day. Once the mess from one school is cleaned up, in come thousands more revelers from another.
Over the past 15 years, Mariucci in Minneapolis has increasingly become a go-to location for large suburban high schools looking for an indoor, air-conditioned commencement venue that can accommodate about 6,000 people. For those schools, gone are the days of weather-dependent football field graduation ceremonies or limiting tickets to only the number of family members who can fit into the school gymnasium.
Hosting the ceremony offsite can take some pressure off school administrators, said Jim Skelly, the spokesperson for Anoka-Hennepin Public Schools, which held four of its graduation ceremonies at Mariucci on Sunday, each one spaced out by three hours. But, he clarified, it’s still a lot of work for both school and facilities staff.
“I’m sure the students have no idea how much goes into this,” he said.
Holding multiple commencements in one day is a feat of planning, time management, traffic and parking control, communication, and people-wrangling to ensure that one school crowd can get out before another one comes in, said Craig Flor, the arena’s director of operations.
The university also upped security measures and police presence this week after a shooting injured two people outside the arena after Wayzata’s graduation ceremony on Friday. The U has long required Mariucci attendees to walk through metal detectors and have their bags searched.
After 15 years of hosting such ceremonies, the team has streamlined the logistics, Flor said. And many of the schools start their part of the planning process more than a year in advance, especially if they want a coveted weekend ceremony date, which also have to be planned around religious holidays.