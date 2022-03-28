PALM BEACH, Fla. — While Kevin O'Connell attends seminars and catches up with his counterparts in his first NFL annual meetings as Vikings head coach, the team is exploring a couple additions for his roster.

The Vikings are visiting with former Dolphins guard Jesse Davis and former Broncos cornerback Nate Hairston on Monday, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Both players are believed to be strong candidates to sign with the Vikings at the ends of their visits.

Davis, who turns 31 in September, has started 72 games at either guard or tackle the past five seasons in Miami. He'd signed a three-year, $15 million contract extension with the Dolphins at the beginning of the 2019 season, but the team released him on Thursday. If he were to sign with the Vikings, he could become the favorite to start at right guard.

Hairston played 16 games for the Broncos last year, starting once while playing for new Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. He'd made 17 starts in his first three NFL seasons with the Colts and Jets.