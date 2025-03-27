Greenland is in the news, and now its capital is easier to travel to than ever for Minnesotans

Housed partly in a sea-green former church that still bears a soaring spire is the Nuuk Art Museum. The sunny interior holds over 1,000 mostly 20th-century paintings and sculptures by local and international artists, focused on the culture and landscape of Greenland. Works include more than a dozen lithographs of Mount Sermitsiaq — a nearly 4,000-foot-tall landmark hovering over Nuuk — created by Inuit artist Anne-Birthe Hove. She shows the mountain in an array of hues and its many personalities, whether cloaked in clouds or draped with snow. Another noteworthy piece is Kistat Lund’s brilliantly hued triptych painting depicting sky, mountain, fjord and plains in all their Greenlandic glory.