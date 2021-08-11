State government employees returning to the office must soon prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or comply with at least weekly testing, under a new requirement announced Wednesday by Gov. Tim Walz.

The vaccine-or-test mandate, effective Sept. 8, applies to roughly 34,000 people who work under the umbrella of state government and comes as infections from the fast-spreading delta variant of the virus continue to rise in Minnesota.

No official return-to-office date has been set yet for public-sector workers, but state officials have been negotiating with worker unions a safe way for employees to return to in-person settings. Masking and social distancing requirements will be in place for most employees, except those who continue to work remotely.

"Vaccination is the best way to keep employees and the people we serve safe and ensure the delta variant does not derail our economic recovery," Walz said in a statement. "The state is leading by example and working to get our public employees vaccinated to protect themselves, their coworkers, and their communities. With this action, we're joining businesses and colleges across the state who have taken this important step, and I urge other employers to do the same."

The move follows similar requirements for federal government employees and public-sector workers in states such as New York, Washington and California, which is also requiring teachers and school staff to be vaccinated or tested. On Monday, the University of Minnesota announced it will require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 once the shots receive full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Minnesota on Wednesday reported 344 COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase from 90 in mid-July, and a 5% positivity rate of diagnostic testing that meets its caution threshold for substantial viral spread. Another 10 COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday along with 1,632 more coronavirus infections, raising Minnesota's totals in the pandemic to 7,715 deaths and 622,216 infections.

A sampling of positive specimens over the past two weeks has found the delta variant in 90% of new infections. Vaccinations have increased in response to the variant threat and a new $100 incentive program. The more than 3.2 million people 12 and older who have received at least first doses of the vaccine make up 68.5% of the state's eligible population.

Walz gave up some of his emergency powers in July that he used to respond to the pandemic, but he doesn't need them to impose the new requirement over state employees who work under his administration.

The move is already drawing criticism from Republicans in the Legislature, who have pushed back on any government mandates related to COVID-19. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said the mandate is "divisive and unproductive."

"Mandates are not the solution. There are other options, such as working from home and distancing for those who choose to not be vaccinated," Gazelka said in a statement. "Vaccines are widely available for those who want them and are incredibly effective at preventing the spread and impact of COVID."

Jeremy Olson contributed to this report.