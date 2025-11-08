Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Democrats see hope for party’s comeback in Tuesday’s election

Minnesota Democrats are drawing lessons from Tuesday’s off-year elections, arguing that romping victories for their party across the country provide a roadmap for governor, the Legislature and an open U.S. Senate race in 2026.
They think they can flip the script on Republicans, who cast their party into the political wilderness last year by tying it to an unpopular president and a fraught economy. DFL Gov. Tim Walz, who was part of his party’s drubbing last fall as the vice presidential nominee, fired an early salvo this week at the growing field of Republican candidates for governor who are seeking the president’s backing.
“Everybody who wants to be governor said, ‘The first thing I want is Donald Trump’s endorsement,’” said Walz, who is seeking an unprecedented third consecutive four-year term. “No it’s not. The first thing you need to do is earn the trust of the people you’re starting to serve.”
Democrats captured governorships in Virginia and New Jersey in decisive fashion, won the New York City mayor’s race and flipped seats on Georgia’s utility board. A Democratic-led redistricting measure prevailed in California. And in Minnesota, Democrats improved their margins in two state Senate races and saw record turnout in the Minneapolis mayoral election.
The strong showing provided a much-needed boost for Democrats who were demoralized by Trump’s 2024 victory and what some felt was a lack of response by party leaders in the first nine months of his administration. Party leaders say the results showed that Democrats ranging from moderates to socialists can win if they focus on affordability and opposing Trump instead of ideological litmus tests.
“What I took away from this is people are tired of Donald Trump, they’re tired of the chaos,” Walz said. Next year’s elections, he said, “will be a referendum on Donald Trump as much as everything.”
Minnesota Republicans say they recognize possible headwinds but aren’t convinced off-year elections in blue states are a harbinger for 2026. Some noted that Republican victories in Virginia in 2021 did not translate into a red wave the following year.
State Republican Party Chair Alex Plechash said he thinks next year’s elections in Minnesota will be more of a referendum on Walz and DFLers than on Trump. The state has become a “posterchild” for fraud in government programs under Walz’s watch, he said.