The Gophers women's hockey team is ranked No. 2 in the preseason United States College Hockey Online poll released Monday.

Defending national champion Ohio State is ranked first, followed by the Gophers and Wisconsin, which was the preseason No. 1 each of the previous three seasons. Boston College is fourth and Minnesota Duluth fifth, giving the WCHA four teams in the top five.

The Gophers went 29-9-1 last season, losing to UMD in the NCAA tournament. Their 26th season begins Oct. 7 against Bemidji State at Ridder Arena.

