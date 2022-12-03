Maturi Pavilion in December seems like such a warm place. Fans squeezing through the crammed concourses. Opposing players and their families mingling near concession stands. With snow falling outside it can almost feel welcoming.

Unless, of course, you happen to be playing against the Gophers volleyball team.

The NCAA tournament returned to the University of Minnesota campus on Friday night, and the Gophers were characteristically inhospitable, sweeping Southeastern Louisiana, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 as they opened postseason play with a win that was clunky at times, if never in doubt.

The Lions (25-8) were making their debut in the NCAA tournament after winning the Southland Conference tournament and they were defiantly scrappy. They made the first two sets competitive trailing just 23-21 in the first, and 21-17 in the second before the Gophers finished those off and then ran away in the third.

Minnesota was balanced, hitting .327 as middle blocker Carter Booth led the team with 11 kills. They held Southeastern Louisiana to .131 hitting and posted 11 blocks as they dominated play at the net.

Kailin Newsome helped keep the Lions competitive with a game-high 13 kills, but anytime they got close enough to make the mostly Maroon and Gold clad crowd of 4,489 nervous, the Gophers simply took over.

This is the final season for Minnesota coach Hugh McCutcheon, who announced his pending resignation in October, and the team surged into postseason play — going 11-2 down the stretch.

Whoever takes over will have a tough record to top here. The Gophers are now 17-1 all-time in NCAA tournament matches at home under McCutcheon.

There is no doubt about the team's tournament aspirations this year — after finishing tied for third in Big Ten play the Gophers have Final Four goals in a regional that features Ohio State and Texas as potential opponents.

But first will come a second round match that all of a sudden looks interesting.

The Gophers will have to be at their best to defeat a Northern Iowa team that dominated Florida State (19-11), the regional seven-seed, in the other first round match at Maturi Pavilion with a 26-24, 25-19, 25-21 sweep.

The Panthers (27-7), the Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament champions, have lost once since mid-September and played with extreme cohesion Friday in front of a rowdy section of fans who made the trip from Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Two Minnesotans helped lead UNI's attack: Olivia Tjernagel (Waconia) led the team with 13 kills and Kira Fallert (Maplewood) had 10. Emily Holterhaus (12) and Inga Rotto (eight) added depth offensively.

Defensively they were swarming, holding the Seminoles to a .122 hitting percentage.

If the team has a familial feel it might be because coach Bobbi Petersen's twin daughters help steady the defense. Sydney Petersen, a graduate transfer from Texas, finished with 16 digs, while Baylee Peterson had 10.

"I don't know if I have been part of a team that has been closer," Bobbi Petersen said. "They are tight but they also can hold each other accountable. They have expectations of each other and they're not afraid to demand those expectations."

"We talk a lot about being where your feet are," Tjernagel added. "Just not letting things get to you. We love a good atmosphere."

Saturday night will be McCutcheon's final home match as coach. A trip to the Sweet 16 is on the line. Let the temperature plunge, the atmosphere in the Pavilion should be sweltering.