Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2025 season, pending Board of Regents approval.

According to regents documents, the new deal would pay McCutcheon $515,000 for the recently completed season and $525,000 for next season with continued salary increases up to $565,000 in 2025.

McCutcheon's previous deal, signed in 2019, also called for him to make $515,000 this season, counting his base pay, supplemental pay and retention bonus. That deal covered four seasons, while the new one covers five seasons.

The Gophers finished 23-9 this season, making the NCAA regional final but losing to Wisconsin last Saturday for a trip to the Final Four.

Minnesota has been to Final Four three times since McCutcheon took over as their coach in 2012, going 26-9 in NCAA tournament games.